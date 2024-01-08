Runway at Tokyo’s Haneda airport reopens a week after fatal collision

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Runway at Tokyo’s Haneda airport reopens a week after fatal collision

By Press Association
This shows workers at the site of a fatal runway crash at Haneda airport (Kyodo News via AP)
Tokyo’s Haneda airport has returned to normal operations one week after a fatal collision between two planes.

The collision occurred on Tuesday evening when JAL Flight 516, carrying 379 passengers and flight crew, landed right behind a coastguard aircraft preparing for take off on the same runway; both became engulfed in flames.

The crash was suspected to have been caused by human error.

All JAL’s Airbus A350-900 airliner occupants were safely evacuated in 18 minutes.

Japan Plane Fire Timeline
Inspectors examine the burnt-out Japan Airlines plane (Kyodo News via AP)

The captain of the coastguard’s much smaller Bombardier Dash-8 escaped with burns, but his five crew members died.

Haneda reopened three of its runways the night of the crash.

The last runway, however, had remained closed for the investigation, clean-up of the debris, and repairs.

Japan’s transport ministry said the runway reopened early on Monday, and the airport is ready for full operations.

The collision caused more than 1,200 flights to be cancelled and affected about 200,000 passengers during the New Year holiday period.

Passengers wait in lines for a refund following the plane collision (Kyodo News via AP)

The victims’ bodies were due to be returned to their families on Sunday following police autopsies as part of a separate investigation into possible professional negligence.

The investigation focuses on what caused the coastguard flight crew to believe they had a go-ahead for their take off, while the traffic control transcript showed no clear confirmation between them and the traffic control.

Traffic control staff assigned to the runway missed an alert system when it indicated the unexpected entry of the coastguard plane.

The Haneda airport traffic control added a new position on Saturday specifically assigned to monitor the runway to step up safety measures.