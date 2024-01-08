Defendant who attacked judge in wild courtroom video will face her again

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Defendant who attacked judge in wild courtroom video will face her again

By Press Association
Deobra Redden is seen launching over the desk of Judge Mary Kay Holthus during his sentencing in a felony battery case (Clark County District Court via AP)
Deobra Redden is seen launching over the desk of Judge Mary Kay Holthus during his sentencing in a felony battery case (Clark County District Court via AP)

A man caught on camera leaping over a judge’s bench to attack her last Wednesday in Las Vegas is scheduled to appear before her again on Monday morning.

Defendant Deobra Redden, 30, was captured on camera vaulting himself over the judge’s bench of Clark County District Court on January 3.

After leaping over the bench, he grabbed Judge Mary Kay Holthus by the hair before being pulled off her by courtroom officials.

Redden was not shackled or wearing jail attire at the time of the attack because he had been released from custody while awaiting sentencing.

Ms Holthus did suffer some injuries in the attack but was back to work the next day.

Deobra Redden (white long-sleeved shirt ) will appear before the judge he attacked again on Monday morning (Clark County District Court via AP)

Courtroom clerk Michael Lasso was treated for cuts on his hands, and a marshall was treated for a dislocated shoulder and a gash on his forehead.

Mr Lasso was credited as being the “primary person” who pulled Redden off Ms Holthus, said Jerry Wiese, the court’s chief judge.

Mr Wiese added that Mr Lasso “probably kept her from having more severe injuries”.

Redden’s defence attorney, Caesar Almase, declined to comment.

On January 3, Redden was facing prison time for a felony battery charge stemming from a baseball bat attack last year.

He had attempted to convince Ms Holthus he was turning around his violent past and had asked for leniency while describing himself as “a person who never stops trying to do the right thing no matter how hard it is”.

But when it became clear Ms Holthus was going to sentence him to prison time, and as the court marshal moved to handcuff and take him into custody, Redden yelled expletives and charged forward.

Redden was jailed on 54,000 dollars (£42,518) bail in connection with the attack but refused to return to court the next day on the new charges.

Records show he faces charges including extortion, coercion with force and battery on a protected person, referring to the judge and the officers who came to her aid.

At the Monday appearance, Ms Holthus is expected to continue sentencing in Redden’s other case involving the baseball bat attack.

Mostly violent offences mark Redden’s criminal record and include prior convictions for three felonies and nine misdemeanours, district attorney Steve Wolfson said.

“He’s been violent his entire adult life,” Mr Wolfson said.