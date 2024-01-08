Hundreds evacuate homes after flooding in south-east Australia

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Hundreds evacuate homes after flooding in south-east Australia

By Press Association
Farm land was flooded near Bendigo, Australia, AAP Image via AP)
Hundreds of people have been ordered to evacuate their homes after flooding inundated parts of Victoria state, as wild weather continues to batter Australia’s south-east.

The issue was ordered for badly-hit areas in the small towns of Seymour and Yea, about 70 miles north of Melbourne.

Authorities told residents and tourists to leave immediately as floodwaters rose to dangerous levels.

Multiple flood and thunderstorm warnings were in place across Victoria with the deluge filling streets with water.

Authorities rescued 38 people from flooding and almost 1,000 calls were made for help, Victoria State emergency services said.

Rainfall in the north-east of Victoria was expected to reach more than 7.88in.

Authorities warned that flooding above the floor level of a single-story house was likely, and access to key roads would be difficult.

The area is popular with holidaymakers.

Victoria emergency management commissioner Rick Nugent said: “If you live in a flood-prone area, please make the necessary plans. Especially people living in caravan parks and camping along creeks and other waterways.

“Falling tree branches and flash floods are the highest risk. Please don’t drive through flood waters.”

There have also been reports of contamination in the local water supply system in the south-east of Victoria. Authorities warn that drinking un-boiled tap water could lead to stomach problems.

Melbourne has been spared the worst of the weather but has received a large amount of rainfall.

The states of South Australia and New South Wales are also bracing for storms as the country’s populous east coast continues to be hit by bad weather.