Home News World

UK, US say Bangladesh elections extending Prime Minister’s rule are not credible

By Press Association
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina addresses a press conference following her election victory in Bangladesh (Bangladesh Prime Minister’s office via AP)
The United States and the United Kingdom said the elections that extended Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s rule were not credible, free and fair.

Both countries, which have trade and development ties with Bangladesh, also condemned political violence that preceded Sunday’s election in which Ms Hasina’s party won more than two-thirds of the parliamentary seats while turnout was low and the main opposition party boycotted.

The UK said the democratic standards were not met consistently in the lead-up to the election.

Bangladesh Election
Ms Hasina shows her ballot paper as she casts her vote in Dhaka, Bangladesh (Altaf Qadri, AP)

The UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office said: “Democratic elections depend on credible, open, and fair competition.

“Respect for human rights, rule of law and due process are essential elements of the democratic process.

“These standards were not consistently met during the election period. We are concerned at the significant number of arrests of opposition party members before polling day.”

A statement from the US said it remains “committed to partnering with Bangladesh to advance our shared vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific, to supporting human rights and civil society in Bangladesh, and to deepening our people-to-people and economic ties.”

US state department spokesperson Mathew Miller added from Washington: “The United States remains concerned by the arrests of thousands of political opposition members and by reports of irregularities on election day. The United States shares the view with other observers that these elections were not free or fair and we regret that not all parties participated.”

He urged Bangladesh’s government to credibly investigate reports of violence and hold those responsible accountable.

China, Russia, India and some other countries congratulated Ms Hasina for the victory and pledged to continue to partner with the South Asian nation.

Bangladesh Election
Officials prepare to count votes of the parliamentary election in Dhaka, Bangladesh (Mahmud Hossain Opu, AP)

Her ruling Awami League won 222 seats of 299 contested. Independent candidates took 62, while the Jatiya Party, the third largest, took 11 seats and three smaller parties got three seats.

The result in one seat remained undeclared. The election of one seat was postponed because a candidate died.

The main opposition, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party, was led by former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia.

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party and its allies boycotted the election.

Voter turnout was a low 41.8%.

While election day was relatively calm, a wave of violence preceded the vote.

Ms Zia’s party said more than 20,000 supporters had been arrested since October 28, when an anti-government rally turned violent in Dhaka.

The government disputed the figures and said arrests were for specific charges such as arson and vandalism.

Bangladesh has a history of political violence, military coups and assassinations. Ms Hasina and Ms Zia governed the country alternately for many years, cementing a feud that has since polarised Bangladesh’s politics and fuelled violence around elections.

This year’s vote raised questions over its credibility when there are no major challengers to take on the incumbent.