Bayern Munich to light up Allianz Arena in honour of Franz Beckenbauer

By Press Association
Franz Beckenbauer died on Sunday aged 78 (PA)
Bayern Munich are to light up their Allianz Arena home in honour of Franz Beckenbauer.

Former West Germany captain and manager Beckenbauer died on Sunday at the age of 78, prompting tributes throughout the world of football for the man known as ‘Der Kaiser’.

Beckenbauer led Bayern to three successive European Cup triumphs during his time as a senior player there from 1964 to 1977, and is one of only three men to have won the World Cup as a player and manager.

“Thank you for everything, Franz Beckenbauer,” Bayern said in a new statement on the club website on Tuesday.

“In memory of the “Kaiser”, the Allianz Arena will light up with the words “Thank you Franz” in the evening hours of 16:30 to 22:00 CET over the coming days.

“To finish, the special illumination will also be seen from 16:30 to 00:30 on Friday night, during FC Bayern’s home match against TSG 1899 Hoffenheim (kick-off 20:30).

“FC Bayern is mourning the loss of Franz Beckenbauer.”

England greats Sir Geoff Hurst and David Beckham have paid tribute to Beckenbauer, who was widely recognised as one of the best players in the game’s history.

“Sad news of Franz Beckenbauer yesterday,” Hurst wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

“RIP one of the greatest defenders of all time. Up there with Bobby Moore in the pantheon of all time greats.”

Beckenbauer was only 20 but a star of the West Germany side beaten 4-2 by England in the 1966 World Cup final at Wembley when Hurst scored a hat-trick.

Former England captain Beckham wrote on Instagram: “So sad to lose a special person, special player and a true gentleman, we send love and thoughts to Franz’s family and friends.”

Beckenbauer led West Germany to World Cup glory on home soil in 1974 and won 103 caps for his country.