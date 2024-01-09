Former Pakistani PM Imran Khan and his wife indicted in corruption case

A Pakistani court has indicted imprisoned former prime minister Imran Khan and his wife on charges of retaining state gifts from when he was in power, including jewellery from Saudi Arabia’s government, authorities said.

The latest indictment is another blow to Khan and his political party ahead of parliamentary elections on February 8.

Officials said Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi pleaded not guilty when the charges were read out at a court in the prison in the garrison city of Rawalpindi.

Khan’s legal team confirmed the indictments in the case filed by the National Accountability Bureau.

Khan was ousted from power in a confidence vote in parliament in April 2022.

The 71-year-old former cricketer, Pakistan’s most popular opposition figure, is serving time on a corruption conviction and has multiple other legal cases hanging over him.