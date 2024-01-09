Polish police arrest two convicted politicians who took refuge with president

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Polish police arrest two convicted politicians who took refuge with president

By Press Association
(Alamy/PA)
(Alamy/PA)

Polish police have arrested two politicians convicted of abuse of power who had taken refuge in the palace of President Andrzej Duda, in a dramatic escalation of a stand-off between the new and previous governments.

Mr Duda had welcomed Mariusz Kaminski and Maciej Wasik – members of the former ruling party – into the presidential palace as police went to their homes to arrest them.

Polish media reported the men were arrested inside the palace. Warsaw police gave no details, saying only that the arrest was “in accordance with the court order”.

The development is the latest in an escalating dispute between the new government, led by Prime Minister Donald Tusk, and the conservative Law and Justice party that governed Poland for eight years until last month after its defeat in a general election in October.

Mr Duda is closely aligned with Law and Justice and is making it clear that he will oppose Mr Tusk’s agenda. Mr Duda’s second and final term runs until mid-2025.

Mr Tusk accused the president of going along with actions by Law and Justice to create chaos and instability after its electoral defeat, saying he “must stop this spectacle, which is leading to a very dangerous situation”.

The prime minister claimed the president was obstructing justice by giving the wanted men refuge. At a news conference, he read out a section of the penal code which he alleged Mr Duda had violated, and carries a prison term from three months to five years.

“I just want the president to be aware of what his political friends have tricked him into. They are the ones setting a trap for him, not me,” Mr Tusk said.

The dispute centres on former interior minister Kaminski and his ex-deputy Wasik, who came out of the palace briefly to speak to journalists.

Poland President’s Tweet
Andrzej Duda (Andreea Alexandru/AP)

“We are not hiding,” Kaminski said. “We are currently with the president of the Republic of Poland until evil loses.”

The pair were convicted of abuse of power for actions taken in 2007 when they served in an earlier Law and Justice-led government, and were sentenced in December to two years in prison. They insist they are innocent.

A court on Monday issued orders for police to arrest them and deliver them to prison.

After Law and Justice won power in 2015, Mr Duda issued a pardon to Kaminski and Wasik after they were convicted of abuse of power but before their appeals had gone to a higher court, allowing them to take high government positions.

Many legal experts said presidential pardons are to be reserved for cases that have gone through all appeals.

In June, Poland’s Supreme Court overturned the pardons and ordered a retrial.

Poland Politics
President Andrzej Duda, centre, with Stanislaw Zaryn, Maciej Wasik, Mariusz Kaminski and Blazej Pobozy (President Palace/Jakub Szymczuk/AP)

On Tuesday, Mr Duda invited Kaminski and Wasik to his palace for a ceremony where he appointed two officials who had worked for them as his new advisers. His office posted a photo of him posing with all four.

After the ceremony, Kaminski and Wasik went outside and told reporters that police had searched their homes while they were away. They then went back inside the presidential palace, where they remained for several hours.

Parliamentary speaker Szymon Holownia postponed a planned session of the Sejm, the lower house of parliament, which had been scheduled to start on Wednesday, until next week.

Kaminski and Wasik, who were re-elected as legislators in October, said they wanted to take part in the session, even though Mr Holownia and others insist that, under the law, their guilty sentences strip them of their parliamentary mandates.

The speaker said the situation had created a “deep constitutional crisis… that does not guarantee that the Sejm’s deliberations this week would be peaceful”.