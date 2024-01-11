US plans unofficial delegation to meet new Taiwan leader

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
US plans unofficial delegation to meet new Taiwan leader

By Press Association
Supporters of Ko Wen-je, Taiwan People’s Party (TPP) presidential candidate, wait for his arrival at a temple in New Taipei City, Taiwan (Ng Han Guan/AP)
The US will send an unofficial delegation comprised of former senior officials to Taiwan shortly after the self-governed island holds an election for a new president this weekend.

A senior Biden administration official confirmed the plan on Wednesday, but said a face-to-face meeting was the “most effective way” to engage the new Taiwanese government and convey US policy in the region.

The official briefed reporters on condition of anonymity that the administration believed the move would contribute to peace and stability in the region, but the move could upset China.

Beijing claims Taiwan to be part of Chinese territory and vows to unify with it. The Chinese have repeatedly warned Washington to stay out of Taiwan and oppose any official contact between the US and Taiwanese governments.

Taiwan Election
Taiwan’s Nationalist Party presidential candidate Hou Yu-ih (Chiang Ying-ying/AP)

In August 2022, Beijing reacted to a visit by then House speaker Nancy Pelosi by firing missiles and blockading the island while Chinese President Xi Jinping called Taiwan the “most sensitive issue” between the two countries at his most recent meeting with President Joe Biden in November.

The US government takes no side on the island’s statehood but insists the differences must be resolved peacefully. Mr Biden told Mr Xi in November the US government opposes any unilateral change to the status quo in the Taiwan Strait.

Washington has a security pact with Taiwan to provide it with sufficient hardware and technology to deter any armed attack from the mainland. The US has stepped up support for Taiwan and its democratically elected government in recent years as Beijing ratchets up military and diplomatic pressure on the island.

The Biden administration has endorsed no political party or candidate in Taiwan’s presidential election. Beijing has made it clear it does not want a victory by Lai Ching-te, the candidate from the ruling Democratic Progressive Party known for its pro-independence leaning.

Mr Lai is considered the front-runner in the race, but Hou Yu-ih from the opposition Kuomintang party trails closely. Kuomintang opposes independence, but does not support unification with the mainland.