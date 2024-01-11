Wayne Rooney supports ‘special person’ Sven-Goran Eriksson after cancer news

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Wayne Rooney supports ‘special person’ Sven-Goran Eriksson after cancer news

By Press Association
Wayne Rooney has sent his best wishes to Sven-Goran Eriksson (Adrian Dennis/AFP Pool/PA Archive)
Wayne Rooney has sent his best wishes to Sven-Goran Eriksson (Adrian Dennis/AFP Pool/PA Archive)

Wayne Rooney expressed his sadness and support for “special person” Sven-Goran Eriksson after the former England manager revealed he has been diagnosed with terminal cancer.

The Swede took charge of the English national team in 2001, leading them to the quarter-finals of the 2002 and 2006 World Cups as well as the final eight of Euro 2004.

Rooney burst onto the scene at the European Championship having been handed his international debut by Eriksson the previous year and was rocked by the news about his ex-boss.

“Sad news this morning,” the former England striker posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“Thoughts are with Sven Goran-Eriksson and his family. A brilliant coach and a special person. Loved and respected by everyone. We’re all with you Sven, keep fighting.”

Rooney’s 120-cap haul is second only to ex-England goalkeeper Peter Shilton, who never played under Eriksson but expressed similar sentiments.

“Very sad news to hear of Sven’s illness,” England’s appearance record holder said. “He’s a real gentleman and a great manager.”

The England national team’s X account said they are “sending our love, Sven”, while former clubs joined in expressing their best wishes to the Swede.

Manchester City said everyone at the club is thinking of Eriksson and “we wish to express our collective support to our former manager, and his family and friends, during this time”.

Leicester said “we are all with you, Sven” and Notts County posted that they are “sending love and strength to our former director of football, Sven-Goran Eriksson”.