Pro-war Russian political activist ‘questioned over terrorism offences’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Pro-war Russian political activist ‘questioned over terrorism offences’

By Press Association
Sergei Udaltsov, Russian left-wing political activist attends a rally of communists party supporters marking the 106th anniversary of the 1917 Bolshevik revolution near Red Square, in Moscow, Russia, on Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023. Russian left-wing activist Sergei Udaltsov has been charged with justifying terrorism on social media, the state-run news agency RIA Novosti reported. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)
Sergei Udaltsov, Russian left-wing political activist attends a rally of communists party supporters marking the 106th anniversary of the 1917 Bolshevik revolution near Red Square, in Moscow, Russia, on Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023. Russian left-wing activist Sergei Udaltsov has been charged with justifying terrorism on social media, the state-run news agency RIA Novosti reported. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)

Russian left-wing activist Sergei Udaltsov is being questioned over terrorism offences, his lawyer told the country’s state news agency Tass.

Udaltsov is the leader of the Left Front, a group of left-wing political parties who oppose President Vladimir Putin and are affiliated with Russia’s Communist Party.

He was prominent during the 2011-2012 protests, which saw the biggest demonstrations in Russia since the collapse of the Soviet Union, and was briefly allied with now-imprisoned opposition politician Alexei Navalny.

While multiple activists, lawyers and opposition figures have been detained and jailed in Russia since Mr Putin invaded Ukraine, Udaltsov has broken with them as he has supported the Kremlin’s war in Ukraine and annexation of Crimea, while remaining critical of Mr Putin.

Russian President Vladimir Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin (Gavriil Grigorov, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

On Thursday morning, Udaltsov wrote on his Telegram social media channel that police were banging on his door trying to search his home.

His lawyer Violetta Volkova told Tass that electronic devices were confiscated during the search, that a criminal case was opened against Udaltsov for “justifying terrorism” and that he was taken away for questioning.

Volkova told Tass that she did not know what the criminal case is connected with.

In December, a Moscow court handed Udaltsov 40 hours of compulsory labour for violating procedures relating to organising a rally after he was detained on Red Square in central Moscow where he tried to unfurl a flag with the image of Soviet dictator Josef Stalin, Tass said.

Udaltsov was previously imprisoned in 2014 and sentenced to four-and-a-half years on charges related to his role in organising a May 2012 protest against Mr Putin that turned violent.

He protested against his sentence by going on hunger strike before being released in 2017.