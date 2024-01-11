Emmys to feature reunions and recreations of shows including Game Of Thrones

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Emmys to feature reunions and recreations of shows including Game Of Thrones

By Press Association
Anthony Anderson is hosting the Emmy Awards (Alamy/PA)
The 75th Emmy Awards will be studded with cast reunions and recreations of classic moments from a dozen beloved shows throughout television history.

All In The Family, Grey’s Anatomy, Game Of Thrones, Martin and many more series will get the special treatment at Monday night’s ceremony at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles, with many getting renditions of their sets, including the bar from Cheers.

“It was really about how can we celebrate 75 years of television differently?” the show’s executive producer Jesse Collins told The Associated Press (AP).

The first such scene will come within the 10 minutes of host Anthony Anderson’s Emmys opening, and the moments will be spread throughout the Fox telecast.

“The core of it,” said Dionne Harmon, another executive producer, “is really celebrating television and to honour the shows of yesterday while we honour the shows of today.”

Collins, Harmon and Jeannae Rouzan-Clay, from Jesse Collins Entertainment, are producing the Emmys for the first time, after previously putting on the Oscars, American Music Awards and BET Awards.

With the tribute segments, they are seeking to show decades of television in its full variety of styles, formats and periods.

From the Emmys’ earliest days in the 1950s will come I Love Lucy; from the 1960s, The Carol Burnett Show, whose title star recently won her seventh Emmy at the age of 90; and from the 1970s, All In The Family, whose creator Norman Lear died last month aged 101.

Cheers will represent the 1980s, while Ally McBeal and Martin will represent different sides of the 1990s.

The television-game-changing Sopranos will show up from the early 2000s.

Shows still on the air – Grey’s Anatomy and American Horror Story – will also be represented.

Parts featuring Saturday Night Live and The Arsenio Hall Show will show up for variety and talk.

“We just tried to pick ones that we felt like we could successfully pay tribute to,” Collins said.

“We have a pretty vast array of comedies and procedural dramas and talk shows, just trying to touch all the different areas.”

And the shows come from all four networks and HBO, a perennial Emmys juggernaut that this year has all three of the top nominated shows – Succession, The Last Of Us and The White Lotus – and was home to Game Of Thrones, which is also among the classic shows getting honoured.

“We have a great Game Of Thrones moment,” Collins said.

Producers did not give specifics on who will be appearing, and said not to expect everyone from every show.

Reunions are not possible for all of them, of course.

I Love Lucy, whose key cast members have all been dead for decades, will get a recreation by actors playing Lucy and Ethel.

Other shows have few left to reunite.

All In The Family only has two surviving major cast members, Rob Reiner and Sally Struthers.

The same is true of The Carol Burnett Show, with only Burnett and Vicki Lawrence still alive.

Producers also said not to expect a reunion of the cast of Friends, though the show will include a tribute to Matthew Perry, who died in October.

Emmy producers said they tried to take a different approach to each of the segments to make sure it does not start to feel like a repetitive trope.

“We want to make sure people remain entertained and engaged so you never really know what you’re going to see, even with the reunions,” Rouzan-Clay told the AP.

While wrangling multiple actors from different eras is never easy, and synching schedules was a tangled thicket as everyone became available again with the end of the writers’ and actors’ strikes that pushed the show from September to January, Emmy organisers did not have to twist many arms to get people to take part.

“People are happy to be back and happy to celebrate,” Harmon said.

“It is a monumental year. Everybody was really excited to come be a part of this.”