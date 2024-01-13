US military strike another Houthi-controlled site after risk to Red Sea ships

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

US military strike another Houthi-controlled site after risk to Red Sea ships

By Press Association
The UK’s RAF Typhoon aircraft returning to RAF Akrotiri in Cyprus after joining the US-led coalition conducting air strikes against military targets in Yemen (Sgt Lee Goddard/MOD/Crown Copyright/PA)
The UK’s RAF Typhoon aircraft returning to RAF Akrotiri in Cyprus after joining the US-led coalition conducting air strikes against military targets in Yemen (Sgt Lee Goddard/MOD/Crown Copyright/PA)

The US military early on Saturday struck another Houthi-controlled site in Yemen that they determined was putting commercial vessels in the Red Sea at risk.

That is according to two US officials who spoke anonymously to The Associated Press to discuss an operation that had not yet been publicly announced.

The first day of strikes on Friday hit 28 locations and struck more than 60 targets.

However, the US determined the additional location, a radar site, still presented a threat to maritime traffic, one official said.

RAF launches ‘targeted strikes’ against Houthi rebels in Yemen, Rishi Sunak says
RAF Typhoon FGR4 taking off to launch air strikes against military targets in Yemen (Ministry of Defence/PA)

On Friday, the US Navy warned American-flagged vessels to steer clear of areas around Yemen in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden for the next 72 hours after the US and Britain launched multiple air strikes targeting Houthi rebels.

The warning in a notice to shippers came as Yemen’s Houthis vowed fierce retaliation for the US-led strikes, further raising the prospect of a wider conflict in a region already beset by Israel’s war in Gaza.

US military and White House officials said they expected the Houthis to try to strike back.

President Joe Biden warned on Friday that the group could face further strikes.

The US-led bombardment — launched in response to a recent campaign of drone and missile attacks on commercial ships in the Red Sea — killed at least five people and wounded six, the Houthis said.

The US said the strikes, in two waves, took aim at targets in 28 different locations across Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen.

Mr Biden told reporters in Pennsylvania: “We will make sure that we respond to the Houthis if they continue this outrageous behaviour along with our allies.”

Asked if he believes the Houthis are a terrorist group, Mr Biden responded: “I think they are.”

US President Joe Biden
President Joe Biden speaks while in Pennsylvania (Evan Vucci/AP)

The president, in a later exchange with reporters, said whether the Houthis are redesignated as such was “irrelevant”.

Mr Biden also pushed back against some US politicians, both Democrats and Republicans, who said he should have sought congressional authorisation before carrying out the strikes.

“They’re wrong, and I sent up this morning when the strikes occurred exactly what happened,” he said.

The White House said in November that it was considering redesignating the Houthis as a terrorist organisation after they began their targeting of civilian vessels.

The administration formally delisted the Houthis as a “foreign terrorist organisation” and “specially designated global terrorists” in 2021, undoing a move by former president Donald Trump.