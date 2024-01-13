Disaster ‘bigger than all of us’, Gaza Strip doctor warns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Disaster ‘bigger than all of us’, Gaza Strip doctor warns

By Press Association
Dr. Suhaib Alhamss gets ready to perform surgery (Fatima Shbair/AP/PA)
Dr. Suhaib Alhamss gets ready to perform surgery (Fatima Shbair/AP/PA)

The Israel-Hamas war has exposed the people of the Gaza Strip to a scale of violence and horror unlike anything they had seen before, a doctor has warned.

Health officials say more than 23,400 Palestinians in Gaza have been killed in the conflict, which reaches the 100-day mark on January 14.

Dr Suhaib Alhamss described the event as “a disaster that’s bigger than all of us”.

His hospital, donated and funded by Kuwait’s government, is one of two in the city of Rafah.

With just four intensive care beds before the war, it now receives some 1,500 wounded patients each day and at least 50 people dead on arrival.

To make room for the daily rush of war-wounded, Dr Alhamss, 35, has crammed a few dozen extra beds into the intensive care unit.

He cleared out the pharmacy, which was largely empty anyway since Israel’s siege has deprived the hospital of IV lines and most medicines. Still, patients sprawl on the floors.

“The situation is completely out of control,” he said.

A urologist by training and a father of three, Dr Alhamss has watched as his city and hospital have transformed over the course of the war.

With its low-rise concrete buildings and rubbish-strewn alleys teeming with unemployed men, Rafah, the strip’s southern-most city, long has been a squalid place straddling the Egyptian frontier.

Notorious as a smuggling capital during the Israeli-Egyptian blockade, it contains Gaza’s only border crossing that does not lead into Israel.

It is now the flashpoint in one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises.

Dr Suhaib Alhamss speaks with patients at the hospital
Dr Suhaib Alhamss speaks with patients at the hospital (Fatima Shbair/AP/PA)

Israel’s evacuation orders and expanding offensive have swelled Rafah’s population from 280,000 to 1.4 million, leaving hundreds of thousands of displaced Palestinians jammed into flimsy tents smothering the streets.

Most people spend hours each day in search of food, waiting in motionless lines outside aid distribution centres and sometimes plodding miles on foot to carry back canned beans and rice.

Dr Alhamss said: “You can see the exhaustion, the nervousness, the hunger on everyone’s faces. It’s a strange place now. It’s not the city I know.”

Aid trucks have trickled through the Rafah border crossing with Egypt, but it is nowhere near enough to meet the besieged enclave’s surging needs, humanitarian officials say.

“Each day I have people who die before my eyes because I don’t have medicine or burn ointment or supplies to help them,” Dr Alhamss said.

His thoughts turn to his own children — 12-year-old Jenna, eight-year-old Hala and seven-year-old Hudhayfa — sheltering at their grandmother’s Rafah flat.

He sees them once a week, on Thursdays, when they come to the hospital to give him a hug.

“I am terrified for them,” he said.