Jadon Sancho marks Borussia Dortmund return with victory over Darmstadt

By Press Association
Jadon Sancho impressed on his return for Borussia Dortmund (Martin Rickett/PA)
Jadon Sancho made an instant impact on his Borussia Dortmund return as he set up a goal in a 3-0 Bundesliga win at Darmstadt on Saturday.

England international Sancho rejoined Dortmund on loan this week after being frozen out of the first-team picture at Manchester United.

The 23-year-old had not played senior football since August but he wasted little time after entering the action as a 55th-minute substitute.

Sancho had a shot blocked soon after coming on and in the 77th minute he found space in the area to tee up Marco Reus for the visitors’ second goal.

Dortmund, who had been leading since a Julian Brandt opener after 24 minutes, wrapped up victory in the closing moments through Youssoufa Moukoko.

Sancho said on Sky Sports: “Ever since I’ve come back it’s felt like home and I’m happy to be on the pitch again.

“I just want to be happy again, be back on the pitch and help the team get back in the top three and qualify for the Champions League.

“I’ve got personal goals that I’m not going to say for now. I just want to help the team.”