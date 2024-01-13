Tributes to Peter Crombie ‘who made Crazy Joe Davola feel real on Seinfeld’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tributes to Peter Crombie ‘who made Crazy Joe Davola feel real on Seinfeld’

By Press Association
Kevin Anderson and Peter Crombie when they were in Rising Sun(Alamy)
Tributes have been paid to Peter Crombie, who through his work on Seinfeld made a character “feel real and grounded and psychopathic and absurd and hilarious all at the same time”.

The American actor had a series four storyline as “Crazy” Joe Davola on the hit US comedy show.

He featured as the acquaintance of Jerry Seinfeld who becomes obsessed with him and Elaine Benes (Julia Louis-Dreyfus).

Davola becomes angry with Seinfeld after they meet at NBC offices and he begins stalking the comedian, which culminates with an incident at the opera where he dresses like a clown for a date with Elaine.

He also appears at the pilot of Seinfeld’s comedy show, which had been pitched as a show “about nothing” by George Costanza (Jason Alexander).

Seinfeld writer Larry Charles – also known for directing Sacha Baron Cohen movies Borat, Bruno, and The Dictator – was among those paying tribute.

He wrote on Instagram: “Peter Crombie was a wonderfully subtle actor. His portrayal of Joe Davola managed to feel real and grounded and psychopathic and absurd and hilarious all at the same time.

“This was a juxtaposition I was always seeking on my Seinfeld episodes and reached a climax of sorts with ‘The Opera’.

“Seinfeld was a sitcom that could make you uncomfortable and no guest actor walked that line better than Peter.”

Crombie was also known for starring in Philip Kaufman cop film Rising Sun – opposite Sean Connery, Kevin Anderson and Wesley Snipes – David Fincher thriller Seven and crime film Natural Born Killers.

American comedian Lewis Black, known for The Daily Show and Pixar film Inside Out, said he was “heartbroken”.

He wrote: “Not only was he a wonderful actor but an immensely talented writer.

“More importantly he was as sweet as he was intelligent and I am a better person for knowing him.”

Crombie’s death on Wednesday was announced by his former wife, spiritual guru Nadine Kijner.

“Thank you for so many wonderful memories and being such a good man,” she wrote.