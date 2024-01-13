Deadly mudslide hits mountain roads in western Colombia

The death toll following a mudslide in western Colombia has risen to 34, authorities said.

The mudslide struck a busy municipal road on Friday in a mountainous area connecting the cities of Quibdo and Medellin.

The Colombian National Disaster Risk Management Unit had said initially in a statement that at least 18 people were killed. The agency also said at least 35 injured people were taken to hospitals.

The new death toll was reported by the Choco governor’s office, where a unified command post was established to coordinate search and rescue operations.

It said that 17 bodies had been identified and that officials were trying to identify another 17. The prosecutor’s office confirmed the death toll.

Dozens more were injured after the incident in western Colombia (Colombian Army Press Office via AP)

Earlier, Colombian vice president Francia Marquez said in a message posted on the social network X that a search continued “for people who remain trapped under the landslide”.

She said several children were among the victims, but gave no number.

The risk management unit did not specify what could have caused the mudslide, but the defence department reported on Friday night that it has been raining in the area, making it difficult for rescue operations.

A video posted on X apparently showed the moment of the mudslide, when the side of a mountain slid over a major road, covering some cars.

President Gustavo Petro tweeted that his government would provide all support needed in what he described as a “horrible tragedy”.