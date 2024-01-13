Deadly mudslide hits mountain roads in western Colombia

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Deadly mudslide hits mountain roads in western Colombia

By Press Association
Rescuers are searching for survivors (Colombian Army Press Office via AP)
Rescuers are searching for survivors (Colombian Army Press Office via AP)

The death toll following a mudslide in western Colombia has risen to 34, authorities said.

The mudslide struck a busy municipal road on Friday in a mountainous area connecting the cities of Quibdo and Medellin.

The Colombian National Disaster Risk Management Unit had said initially in a statement that at least 18 people were killed. The agency also said at least 35 injured people were taken to hospitals.

The new death toll was reported by the Choco governor’s office, where a unified command post was established to coordinate search and rescue operations.

It said that 17 bodies had been identified and that officials were trying to identify another 17. The prosecutor’s office confirmed the death toll.

Colombia Mudslide
Dozens more were injured after the incident in western Colombia (Colombian Army Press Office via AP)

Earlier, Colombian vice president Francia Marquez said in a message posted on the social network X that a search continued “for people who remain trapped under the landslide”.

She said several children were among the victims, but gave no number.

The risk management unit did not specify what could have caused the mudslide, but the defence department reported on Friday night that it has been raining in the area, making it difficult for rescue operations.

A video posted on X apparently showed the moment of the mudslide, when the side of a mountain slid over a major road, covering some cars.

President Gustavo Petro tweeted that his government would provide all support needed in what he described as a “horrible tragedy”.