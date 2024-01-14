Point at Everton ‘not enough’ for Aston Villa boss Unai Emery

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Point at Everton ‘not enough’ for Aston Villa boss Unai Emery

By Press Association
File photo dated 09-11-2023 of Aston Villa manager Unai Emery, who admits Aston Villa are unlikely to make big moves in the transfer market this month. Issue date: Friday January 12, 2024.
File photo dated 09-11-2023 of Aston Villa manager Unai Emery, who admits Aston Villa are unlikely to make big moves in the transfer market this month. Issue date: Friday January 12, 2024.

Aston Villa head coach Unai Emery admits their goalless draw at Everton was a disappointment as they seek to keep pace with the top-flight’s big hitters.

Villa had a chance to move level on points with leaders Liverpool with a win but Emery’s first Premier League 0-0 in his 97th match kept them in third, behind Manchester City on goal difference.

As a result it was viewed as a missed opportunity against a team struggling for goals and seeking to avoid a fourth successive league defeat.

“It is not enough for us the point we achieved today,” said Emery.

“We conceded a few chances but we controlled the game and we created chances to win.

“In the last 20 minutes, even in added time, we never lost our mind and kept our game-plan in our mind.

“Now we have 41 points and are keeping more or less the the same position for the next couple of weeks (Villa do not play again until January 26) but we have to be focused on each match but also to improve what we can.”

Both goalkeepers were on top form, Jordan Pickford making good saves from Leon Bailey and Ollie Watkins, while Emiliano Martinez denied Dominic Calvert-Lewin in a one-on-one and also kept out James Garner.

Calvert-Lewin’s goalless run is now at 13 matches, dating back to October, but Sean Dyche insists it is only a matter of time before he ends his drought.

“I keep reminding him the further away it gets the closer it gets. One will go in,” said the Toffees boss.

“He did everything right, hit it hard and low and the keeper makes a good save.

“I hope he’s not worried about it. He’s working hard all the time, that’s what we want. We want clarity in the players’ thoughts.”

The match saw captain Seamus Coleman become the club’s leading Premier League appearance-maker with his 355th game and Dyche paid tribute, saying: “A fantastic servant, what he is and what he’s given to the side.

“It was a big day for him – deservedly so – and I’m pleased for him we got some kind of result as it would not have been an enjoyable moment for him.”

Dyche claims not to know anything about suggestions Everton could learn on Monday whether they will face any charges regarding profit and sustainability breaches relating to accounts submitted last month.

“Nothing at the moment, just waiting on the news. The last time (when they were deducted 10 points earlier in the season) the news came out of the blue.

“You don’t know until you know. I’ll explain further if and when the news comes through.”