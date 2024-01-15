Nicaraguan bishop Rolando Alvarez and 18 priests arrive in Rome after release

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Nicaraguan bishop Rolando Alvarez and 18 priests arrive in Rome after release

By Press Association
Rolando Alvarez has been welcomed to Rome (AP)
Nicaragua’s government has released a prominent Catholic bishop and 18 other clergy members imprisoned during a crackdown by President Daniel Ortega.

Vatican authorities have welcomed Bishop Rolando Alvarez and the other clergy to Rome.

They were jailed more than a year ago, in most cases, as part of a crackdown on the opposition and Catholic church by Mr Ortega.

He had accused them of supporting massive 2018 civic protests that he claimed were a plot to overthrow him.

The government said the releases were part of negotiations with the Vatican aimed at “making possible their trip to the Vatican”.

In the past, imprisoned priests have been quickly flown to Rome.

Vatican News, the Vatican’s in-house media operation, said the group arrived in Rome on Sunday afternoon and were welcomed as “guests of the Holy See”.

Mr Ortega’s government said those released also included Bishop Isidoro Mora.

He sent 222 prisoners to the United States in February in a deal brokered by the US government and later stripped those prisoners of their citizenship.

Bishop Alvarez has remained in prison for more than a year after being convicted of conspiracy and receiving a 26-year prison sentence.

One of the country’s most outspoken clergy members, he had refused to get on the February flight to the United States without being able to consult with other bishops.

In October, Nicaragua released a dozen Catholic priests jailed on a variety of charges and sent them to Rome following an agreement with the Vatican.

Since repressing popular protests in 2018 that called for his resignation, Mr Ortega’s government has systematically silenced opposing voices and zeroed in on the church, including seizing the prestigious Jesuit-run University of Central America in August.

Nicaragua’s congress, dominated by Mr Ortega’s Sandinista National Liberation Front, has ordered the closure of more than 3,000 non-governmental organisations, including Mother Teresa’s charity.