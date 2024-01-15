Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola named best men’s coach at FIFA awards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola named best men’s coach at FIFA awards

By Press Association
Pep Guardiola guided City to the treble last season, adding the Champions League crown to their Premier League and FA Cup triumphs (John Walton/PA)
Pep Guardiola guided City to the treble last season, adding the Champions League crown to their Premier League and FA Cup triumphs (John Walton/PA)

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola was named best men’s coach at The Best FIFA Awards 2023 in London.

Guardiola guided City to the treble last season, adding the Champions League crown to their Premier League and FA Cup triumphs.

Inter Milan boss Simone Inzaghi, former Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou, now at Tottenham, Luciano Spalletti, who took Napoli to the Serie A title, and Barcelona’s Xavi were also on the shortlist.

Guardiola said: “I want to share this trophy and moment with our owners at Manchester City.

“On behalf of my backroom staff and myself, I want to say thank you so much to our players, that they have done for this club for eight years already together, without exception all of them.

“Thanks so much for this incredible journey because they don’t know what it means every morning to go there and live with them, winning or losing it doesn’t matter – living with them has been incredible.”

Sarina Wiegman speaks after receiving the award for The Best FIFA Women’s Coach on stage
Sarina Wiegman took England to the World Cup final in Australia (John Walton/PA)

England boss Sarina Wiegman was named best women’s coach for the second successive year.

The Dutchwoman took England to the World Cup final in Australia, where they were beaten by Spain, having also won Euro 2022 on home soil.

Chelsea head coach Emma Hayes was also on the shortlist along with Sweden’s Peter Gerhardsson, Jonatan Giraldez (Barcelona) and Tony Gustavsson (Australia).

Seven of Wiegman’s England squad made it into the FIFA FIFPRO Women’s World XI – goalkeeper Mary Earps, defenders Lucy Bronze and Alex Greenwood, and Keira Walsh, Alessia Russo, Lauren James and Ella Toone.

Barcelona defender Bronze said: “(The women’s game) is in the best place it has ever been.

“We showed that after the World Cup, but really the sky is the limit for women’s football.

“Every year it is bigger and better in England, Spain and all around the world and each tournament gets even better.

“We are stood here representing the World XI, but there are hundreds of thousands of women out there playing football at the highest level making the game what it is today.”