In Pictures: Bold colours take over TV's biggest night at Emmy Awards By Press Association January 16 2024, 7.13am

RuPaul, winner of the award for outstanding reality TV competition for RuPaul's Drag Race, poses in the press room during the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards (Ashley Landis/AP) TV royalty dressed to impress for the 75th Emmy Awards ceremony in Los Angeles. Dramatic dresses and bold colours stood out at the ceremony. Here are pictures from the silver carpet: Sarah Snook, winner of the award for outstanding lead actress in a drama series for Succession, opted for a dramatic red gown during the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards (Ashley Landis/AP) Hannah Waddingham was pictured sporting a dramatic feathered train on her mint-green dress as she arrived at the awards (Ashley Landis/AP) Quinta Brunson, winner of the award for outstanding lead actress in a comedy series for Abbott Elementary, opted for a pink gown (Ashley Landis/AP) Suki Waterhouse sported a daring red dress with cut-outs as she showcased her baby bump at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP) Dame Joan Collins donned gloves as she arrived at the ceremony (Ashley Landis/AP) Nicole Ansari-Cox was sporting a pink sash on her black strapless dress with matching gloves, alongside Succession star Brian Cox (Ashley Landis/AP) Ali Wong arrived at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards wearing a bold patterned number (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP) Juno Temple wore a peplum black and grey floor-length number (Ashley Landis/AP) Katherine Heigl wore a red strapless number at the awards before an on-stage Grey's Anatomy reunion (Ashley Landis/AP)