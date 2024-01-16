Iraq recalls ambassador and summons Iran charge d’affaires over strikes in Irbil

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Iraq recalls ambassador and summons Iran charge d’affaires over strikes in Irbil

By Press Association
Iran fired missiles at what it claimed was Israeli ‘spy headquarters’ near the US Consulate in the northern Iraqi city of Irbil and at targets linked to the extremist group Islamic State in northern Syria (Omar Albam/AP)
Iraq recalled its ambassador from Tehran for consultations and summoned Iran’s charge d’affaires in Baghdad on Tuesday in protest over Iranian strikes on northern Iraq that killed several civilians overnight, the Iraqi Foreign Ministry said.

The Iranian attack was “a blatant violation of the sovereignty of the Republic of Iraq, strongly contradicts the principles of good neighbourliness and international law, and threatens the security of the region,” it said in a statement.

Iran fired missiles late on Monday at what it said were Israeli “spy headquarters” in an upmarket neighbourhood near the sprawling US Consulate compound in Irbil, the seat of Iraq’s northern semi-autonomous Kurdish region, and at targets linked to the extremist Islamic State group in northern Syria.

Syrians inspect the damage to an abandoned medical facility in the village of Talteta that was hit by Iranian missiles (Omar Albam/AP)

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard said in a statement on Tuesday that it launched four Kheibar missiles at IS positions in Idlib in Syria and 11 precision ballistic missiles at the Kurdish region in northern Iraq, where it said it hit a centre of Mossad, the Israeli intelligence agency.

Iraqi officials denied that the building was related to Mossad.

Masrour Barzani, prime minister of the Kurdish region, said at a news conference in Davos, Switzerland, where he was attending the World Economic Forum: “There is no reason for these attacks and there is no excuse. These attacks should not remain without a response.”

Iran’s strikes came after the Islamic State group claimed responsibility earlier this month for two suicide bombings targeting a commemoration for an Iranian general killed in a 2020 US drone strike.

The attack in Kerman killed at least 84 people and injured 284 others at the ceremony honouring Revolutionary Guard General Qassem Soleimani.

Last month, Iran accused Israel of killing a high-ranking Iranian general, Seyed Razi Mousavi, in an air strike on a Damascus neighbourhood.

Smoke rises from a building in Irbil, Iraq, hit by an Iranian missile strike (Rudaw TV/AP)

It was unclear whether the strikes in Syria had, in fact, hit any targets associated with the Islamic State group.

Mounir al-Mustafa, deputy director of the civil defence in north-west Syria, also known as the White Helmets, said one of the strikes in Idlib targeted a medical clinic that was no longer operating in the village of Talteta in north-west Idlib province.

Two civilians suffered minor injuries, he said.

Sami al-Qassim, who lives near the targeted site, said the clinic was empty and there were no militant activities in the area.

The strike in Irbil killed at least four people, among them Peshraw Dizayi, a prominent local businessman with a portfolio that included real estate and security services companies, along with members of his family.

Iraqi officials near the site where Iranian missiles struck in an area close to the US consulate in Irbil (Rudaw TV/AP)

The United States condemned what State Department spokesman Matthew Miller described as “Iran’s reckless missile strikes”.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said in a statement that the strikes in Iraq and Syria were “in line with the resolute defence of the country’s sovereignty and security, countering terrorism, and part of the Islamic Republic’s punishment against those who threaten the country’s security”.

He said that Iran in “a precise and targeted operation, identified the headquarters of the criminals and targeted them with accurate and precision-guided projectiles”.

A few hundred demonstrators gathered in Irbil on Tuesday to protest over the attacks.