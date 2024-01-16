US military seizes Iranian missile parts bound for Houthi rebels

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
US military seizes Iranian missile parts bound for Houthi rebels

By Press Association
US Navy Seals seized Iranian-made missile parts and other weaponry from a ship bound for Yemen’s Houthi rebels in a raid last week in which two commandos went missing, the US military said (US Central Command/AP)
US Navy Seals seized Iranian-made missile parts and other weaponry from a ship bound for Yemen’s Houthi rebels in a raid last week in which two commandos went missing, the US military said on Tuesday.

The raid marks the latest seizure by the US Navy and its allies of weapon shipments bound for the rebels, who have launched a series of attacks now threatening global trade in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden over Israel’s war on Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

The seized missile components included types likely to have been used in those attacks.

The attacks, US-led retaliatory strikes and the raid all have raised tensions across the wider Middle East, which also saw Iran carry out ballistic missile strikes in both Iraq and Syria.

The Seal raid happened last Thursday, with the commandos launching from the USS Lewis B Puller, backed by drones and helicopters, with the US military’s Central Command saying it took place in the Arabian Sea.

The Seals found cruise and ballistic missile components, including propulsion and guidance devices, as well as warheads, Central Command said. It added that air defence parts were also found.

“Initial analysis indicates these same weapons have been employed by the Houthis to threaten and attack innocent mariners on international merchant ships transiting in the Red Sea,” Central Command said in a statement.

Images released by the US military and analysed by the Associated Press showed components resembling rocket motors and others previously seized.

The haul also included what appeared to be a cruise missile with a small turbojet engine – a type used by the Houthis and Iran.

The US Navy ultimately sank the ship carrying the weapons after deeming it unsafe, Central Command said. The ship’s 14 crew have been detained.

Mideast Tensions
Iranian-made missile components bound for Yemen’s Houthi rebels seized from a vessel in the Arabian Sea by US Navy Seals (US Central Command/AP)

The Houthis have not acknowledged the seizure and Iran’s mission to the United Nations did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

A United Nations resolution bans arms transfers to Yemen’s Iranian-backed Houthi rebels.

Tehran has long denied arming the rebels, despite physical evidence, numerous seizures and experts tying the weapons back to Iran.

Since November, the Houthis have repeatedly targeted ships in the Red Sea, saying they are avenging Israel’s offensive in Gaza against Hamas.

But they have frequently targeted vessels with tenuous or no clear links to Israel, endangering shipping in a key route for global trade.

US-led air strikes targeted Houthi positions on Friday and Saturday.

In response, the Houthis launched a missile at a US-owned bulk carrier in the Gulf of Aden, further raising the risks in the conflict.

The Seals travelled in small special operations combat craft driven by naval special warfare crew to get to the boat.

As they were boarding it in rough seas, at around 8pm local time, one Seal got knocked off by high waves and a teammate went in after him. Both remain missing.