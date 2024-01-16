Goldman Sachs profits jump 51% but full year reflects difficult period for bank

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Goldman Sachs profits jump 51% but full year reflects difficult period for bank

By Press Association
Goldman Sachs’ profits in the last quarter rose 51% compared with a year earlier but it closed out a difficult 2023 with overall profits down nearly a third from 2022 (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Goldman Sachs’ profits in the last quarter rose 51% compared with a year earlier but it closed out a difficult 2023 with overall profits down nearly a third from 2022 (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Goldman Sachs’ profits in the last quarter rose 51% compared with a year earlier, the US investment bank said on Tuesday, helped by strong returns in the overall market.

However it closed out a difficult 2023 with overall profits down nearly a third from 2022, as the bank wrote off its consumer banking franchise and laid off employees in what the bank has called a turnaround year.

Goldman Sachs posted a profit of 2 billion US dollars (£1.57 billion) in the last three months of the year, up from 1.33 billion dollars (£1.05 billion) in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, Goldman earned 5.48 dollars (£4.30) per share, beating analysts’ expectations.

The bank saw modest improvements in its trading and investment management divisions, but saw declines in its important investment banking and advising revenues.

A number of companies held off doing any big deals in 2023, due to the high cost of financing, which means Goldman and other investment banks had fewer deals to put together.

The biggest boost to Goldman’s results came in a 838 million dollar (£658 million) gain in the investments the bank had placed in other companies, a reflection of how well the market did in the last three months of 2023.

But for the full year, Goldman struggled.

Investment banking fees were down 16% from 2022, and trading in commodities, currencies and fixed income was down 18%.

Goldman announced last year that it was going wind down its Marcus consumer banking division, and there are reports that it wants to sell off its credit card division.

The bank’s return on common equity – a measure used by investment banks to show well they perform with their underlying assets – was 7.5% last year. Typically Goldman and other banks like to have that figure above 10%.

The bank cut 7% of its workforce last year, and the money it set aside for compensation and benefits this year was up a modest 2%, likely to signal more moderate bonuses for Goldman employees who largely get their compensation in the form of year-end performance packages.