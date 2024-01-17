Chinese ambassador says support of Pacific nations should not alarm Australia

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Chinese ambassador says support of Pacific nations should not alarm Australia

By Press Association
China’s Ambassador to Australia Xiao Qian held a press conference in Canberra (AAP Image via AP)
The Chinese ambassador has said his country’s increased involvement in the Pacific, particularly in policing efforts, should not be a cause of alarm for Australia.

Xiao Qian, speaking at his first news conference of the year in Canberra on Wednesday, maintained that Australia should not harbour anxiety about China’s intentions in the region.

Mr Xiao said: “Pacific Islands countries is an area where China and Australia can co-operate and can contribute together instead of asking them to choose between the two.

“What China has been doing is to help them to for their social stability, economic development and for bilateral trade relations.”

Concerns over China’s encroachment in the South Pacific had escalated last year when the Solomon Islands signed a security pact with China, raising fears of a military build-up in the region.

Mr Xiao said: “We’re not seeking military strategies, we’re not seeking military purposes, and there’s no need for any so-called anxiety on the part of Australia.”

Addressing Nauru’s decision on Tuesday to switch diplomatic recognition from Taiwan to China, Mr Xiao said it was a sovereign choice by Nauru and would not impact upon Australia’s relations with the small island nation.

“The relation between China and Nauru is a reflection of the overwhelming, increasing consensus in the international community that in this world, there’s only one China, and Taiwan is part of China.”

Regarding Australia-China relations, Mr Xiao acknowledged that ties had stabilised after Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s visit to Beijing in November, the first visit by an Australian leader in seven years, and the lifting of trade blocks imposed in 2020 on a raft of Australian exports.

He expressed China’s desire “to continue the good momentum” in further improving the relationship, while also highlighting the need for collaboration in the defence sector.

“The defence relationship between our two countries is an area really we need to put more inputs and work harder on,” Mr Xiao said.

“This is an area, it’s so important to the mutual trust and confidence between our two countries and two peoples. If you can have trust between two militaries, you do have real trust.”

He added that China had lodged a diplomatic protest with Australia over its congratulations to Taiwan, which China claims as its own, over the election of a new president.