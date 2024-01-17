US, South Korea and Japan conduct naval exercises amid North Korea tensions

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
US, South Korea and Japan conduct naval exercises amid North Korea tensions

By Press Association
The aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson, left, sails with South Korean Navy’s Aegis destroyer King Sejong the Great and Japan’s Maritime Self-Defence Force Aegis destroyer Kongou took part in exercises in the international waters of the southern coast of Korean peninsular (South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff via AP)
The United States, South Korea and Japan have conducted combined naval exercises involving an American aircraft carrier in their latest show of strength against nuclear-armed North Korea.

The manoeuvres came as the three countries’ senior diplomats were to meet in Seoul to discuss the deepening stand-off with Pyongyang, the South Korean military said.

The training in waters off South Korea’s Jeju island came as North Korean leader Kim Jong Un continued weapons testing and issued threats that have raised regional tensions to their highest point in years.

At Pyongyang’s rubber-stamp parliament this week, Mr Kim declared that North Korea would abandon its long-standing commitment to a peaceful unification with South Korea and ordered a rewriting of North’s constitution to eliminate the idea of a shared statehood between the war-divided countries.

His speech on Monday came a day after the North conducted its first ballistic test of 2024, which state media described as a new solid-fuel intermediate range missile tipped with a hypersonic warhead, reflecting its push to advance its line-up of weapons targeting US military bases in Guam and Japan.

Missile launched
A launching drill takes place at the Sunan international airport in Pyongyang (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP, File)

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said the trilateral naval drills, which completed its three-day programme on Wednesday, involved nine warships from the countries, including US aircraft carrier Carl Vinson and Aegis destroyers from South Korea and Japan.

The exercise was aimed at sharpening the countries’ combined deterrence and response capabilities against North Korean nuclear, missile and underwater threats, and also training for preventing illicit maritime transports of weapons of mass destruction, the Joint Chiefs of Staff said.

It did not specify whether the training reflected concerns about North Korea’s alleged arms transfers to Russia to help that country’s war in Ukraine.

In Seoul, South Korean nuclear envoy Kim Gunn was scheduled to meet with Japanese counterpart Namazu Hiroyuki on Wednesday, a day before their trilateral meeting with US President Joe Biden’s deputy special representative for North Korea, Jung Pak, to coordinate their response toward the North.

In the face of growing North Korean nuclear threats, the conservative government of South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol has been expanding military cooperation and training with the United States and Japan, which Mr Kim has decried as invasion rehearsals.

Mr Yoon has also sought stronger reassurances from Washington that it would swiftly and decisively use its nuclear capabilities to defend its ally in the event of a North Korean nuclear attack.

In his speech at the North Korea’s Supreme People’s Assembly, Mr Kim called described the South Koreans as “top class stooges” of America who were obsessed with confrontation, and repeated a threat that the North would annihilate the South with its nuclear weapons if provoked.