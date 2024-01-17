‘Oldest dog ever’ title suspended amid review into claim

Guinness World Records has suspended the title of “oldest dog ever” that was held by a Portuguese dog who died last year.

The publication said it is reviewing the title after some veterinarians questioned the dog’s age.

Bobi, a reportedly 31-year-old guard dog, lived on a farm in the village of Conqueiros in Portugal with its owner, Leonel Costa.

It was proclaimed as the world’s oldest living dog and oldest dog ever last February. The animal was said to have been born on May 11 1992. Bobi died last October.

Guinness World Records said: “While our review is ongoing we have decided to temporarily pause both the record titles for oldest dog living and ever just until all of our findings are in place.”

The group said it had received correspondence from some vets questioning the dog’s age and took note of public commentary from vets and other professionals.

Bobi was a purebred Rafeiro do Alentejo, a breed with an average life expectancy of about 10 to 14 years.

In an emailed statement, Mr Costa defended the title, saying Guinness World Records had spent a year checking the record claim.

He said he has earned no money from the record and has not heard from the publication about the latest allegations.