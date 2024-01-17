Russian missiles strike Ukrainian apartment buildings

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Russian missiles strike Ukrainian apartment buildings

By Press Association
Russian rockets struck civilian areas in Kharkiv, Ukraine (Kharkiv Regional Administration via AP)
Russia has fired two missiles at Kharkiv city in north-eastern Ukraine, hitting apartment buildings and a medical centre and injuring 17 people, officials said.

The S-300 missiles landed after dark on Tuesday, Kharkiv regional governor Oleh Syniehubov said on Telegram.

The surface-to-air missiles have been adapted by Russia to hit land targets and are cheaper to produce than ballistic or cruise missiles.

However, they are inaccurate and have a shorter range, analysts say.

Buying food in Ukraine
A woman buys from a vendor at a market in Kyiv (AP)

Both sides are looking to replenish their weapons stockpiles as fighting along the 930-mile front line is largely bogged down by winter weather and the war’s focus turns to long-range missile, drone and artillery strikes.

Russia’s intense aerial attacks across Ukraine in recent weeks sharply increased civilian casualties in December, with more than 100 killed and nearly 500 injured, according to the United Nations.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky has been making a diplomatic push for Kyiv’s Western allies to keep supplying weaponry.

He recently visited three Baltic countries and was at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, to make his case on Tuesday.

The night-time attack on Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, struck 20 residential buildings and a medical centre, authorities said.

Deeper inside the region of the same name, areas close to the front line came under artillery fire, according to officials.

Ukraine’s air force said it intercepted 19 out of 20 Shahed-type drones fired by Russia overnight, though regional officials reported that other drones made it through air defences.

In the southern city of Odesa, three people were injured in a drone attack that forced the evacuation of about 130 people from an apartment building, regional governor Oleh Kiper said.

In Kherson, another southern city, artillery fire injured three people and damaged residential districts overnight.

The missile attacks on Kharkiv came from the Russian border region of Belgorod, Ukrainian officials said.

Ukrainian leader
Mr Zelensky delivered his speech at Davos (AP)

That area has experienced a recent increase of cross-border attacks by Ukraine.

The Russian defence ministry said Wednesday that two winged Ukrainian drones and four missiles were shot down over the Belgorod region overnight and another around noon local time on Wednesday.

It provided no details about damage or injuries.

Meanwhile, a top Nato military officer said that Ukraine is locked in an existential battle for its survival, and political leaders must drastically change the way they help it fend off invading forces.

At a meeting of the 31-nation alliance’s top brass, the chair of the Nato Military Committee, Admiral Bob Bauer, also said that behind Russian President Vladimir Putin’s rationale for the war is a fear of democracy, in a year marked by elections around the world.

Over two days of talks in Brussels, Nato’s top officers are expected to detail plans for what are set to be the biggest military exercises in Europe since the Cold War later this year.

The drills are meant as a fresh show of strength from Nato and its commitment to defend all allied nations from attack.

As the war bogs down, and with US and European Union funding for Ukraine’s conflict-ravaged economy held up by political infighting, Adm Bauer appealed for a “whole of society approach” to the challenge that goes beyond military planning.

He said as he opened the meeting: “We need public and private actors to change their mindset for an era in which everything was plannable, foreseeable, controllable and focused on efficiency to an era in which anything can happen at any time. An era in which we need to expect the unexpected.

“In order to be fully effective, also in the future, we need a warfighting transformation of Nato.”