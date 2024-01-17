Kenya doomsday cult leader and 30 others face charges of murdering 191 children

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kenya doomsday cult leader and 30 others face charges of murdering 191 children

By Press Association
Pastor Paul Mackenzie is accused of telling his followers to fast until death (AP)
Pastor Paul Mackenzie is accused of telling his followers to fast until death (AP)

Doomsday cult leader Paul Mackenzie and 30 of his followers have appeared in a Kenyan court to face charges of murdering 191 children.

Mackenzie and the other suspects did not enter pleas in the coastal town of Malindi because High Court Judge Mugure Thande granted a request from prosecutors that they undergo mental health assessments and return to court on February 6.

The remains of 180 of the 191 dead children have not been identified, according to the prosecution’s charge sheet.

Mackenzie and some of his followers have been blamed for the deaths of 429 members of his Good News International Church, many of whom are believed to have starved themselves in the belief that by doing so they would meet Jesus Christ before the world ends.

Mackenzie in court
Mackenzie and his followers will undergo a mental health assessment (AP)

The bodies were discovered in dozens of shallow graves on an 800-acre (320-hectare) ranch in a remote area known as Shakahola Forest in the coastal county of Kilifi.

The graves were found after police rescued 15 emaciated church members who told investigators that Mackenzie had instructed them to starve themselves to death before the world ends. Four of the 15 died after they were taken to a hospital.

Post-mortem examinations on some of the bodies found in the graves showed they died from starvation, strangulation or suffocation.

Kenya’s top prosecutor said on Monday that 95 people will be charged with murder, cruelty, child torture and other crimes.

For months since the arrest of the defendants last April, prosecutors have asked a court in Kilifi for permission to keep holding them while the investigation continues.

But last week, Principal Magistrate Yousuf Shikanda declined their latest request to hold the suspects for an additional 60 days, saying the prosecutors had been given enough time to complete the investigation.

Mackenzie is serving a separate one-year prison sentence after being found guilty of operating a film studio and producing movies for his preaching without a valid licence.

The leader allegedly encouraged church members to move to Shakahola Forest to prepare for the end of the world.

A senate committee report said Mackenzie chose the area due to its remoteness.

“Once inside the villages established by Mackenzie, followers were not allowed to leave the area, nor interact within themselves,” the report said.

“The followers were required to destroy vital documents, among them national identity cards, birth certificates, certificates of title to property, academic certificates and marriage certificates,” creating problems in identifying the dead, the report said.