Home News World

Chris Wood nets extra-time winner as Nottingham Forest edge past Blackpool

By Press Association
Chris Wood broke Blackpool’s hearts late on (Martin Rickett/PA)
Chris Wood broke Blackpool’s hearts late on (Martin Rickett/PA)

Chris Wood struck an extra-time winner as Nottingham Forest avoided an FA Cup shock at Blackpool amid a troubled week.

The Premier League club were charged with breaching the top flight’s financial regulations on Monday and third-tier Blackpool almost added to their woe as they fought back from 2-0 down at Bloomfield Road.

A penalty shoot-out was looming in an eventful replay when Wood turned in from close range to secure a 3-2 win and a fourth-round date with Bristol City.

Forest had seemed in little trouble when Andrew Omobamidele marked his belated debut with the opener and Danilo doubled the lead but the hosts hit back with an Albie Morgan stunner and header from substitute Kyle Joseph.

All that drama occurred in the final half hour after Forest seemed to have taken firm control.

There was little to excite in the opening quarter of an hour aside from a header from Murillo which was clawed away by Blackpool goalkeeper Dan Grimshaw.

Forest took control of the game in the 16th minute as Republic of Ireland defender Omobamidele, finally making his first appearance after his move from Norwich last summer, struck.

Omobamidele went forward for a corner and firmly volleyed home after Nicolas Dominguez’s cross was flicked on by Ryan Yates.

After celebrating he ran to the Forest bench and picked up a shirt which displayed a message to team-mate Cheikhou Kouyate, who is currently away at the Africa Cup of Nations and whose father recently died.

Blackpool were limited to half-chances as Forest retained the upper hand without any great urgency to kill off the game.

It seemed Blackpool’s best opportunity had passed when they surrendered a two-goal lead at the City Ground in the sides’ first meeting as Forest doubled their advantage soon after the break.

The hosts got into a mess trying to play out from the back and Morgan’s underhit backpass invited in Dominguez.

The Argentinian collided with the outrushing Grimshaw as he raced into the box but the loose ball rolled to Danilo, who fired in despite the efforts of Marvin Ekpiteta on the line.

To compound matters for Blackpool, Grimshaw was forced off after his knock but, from seemingly nowhere, the hosts roused themselves.

The game came alive on the hour as Forest failed to clear a home attack and Morgan, atoning for his earlier error, pulled one back with a superb strike from distance.

Forest almost responded immediately as Neco Williams forced a save from substitute keeper Richard O’Donnell but Blackpool began to sense a chance.

Joseph levelled matters just seven minutes after coming off the bench when he nodded in a high cross from Andy Lyons at the back post.

With the home crowd at their most raucous, Blackpool appealed for a penalty when Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel went down under a challenge from Murillo but nothing was given.

Karamoko Dembele almost snatched victory for Blackpool in stoppage time when he burst clear and rounded Odysseas Vlachodimos but Orel Mangala blocked on the line.

Shayne Lavery had an effort deflected over for Blackpool in the first period of extra-time, which ended with an apparent medical emergency among the Forest supporters but, after a brief flurry of activity, the game was not delayed.

Wood notched what proved to be the winner when he diverted in a Yates cross in the 110th minute.