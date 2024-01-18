Singapore transport minister accused of receiving F1 tickets as bribes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Singapore transport minister accused of receiving F1 tickets as bribes

By Press Association
A minister has been charged in the first ministerial corruption case ever seen in the Asian financial hub (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
A minister has been charged in the first ministerial corruption case ever seen in the Asian financial hub (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)

A Singaporean transport minister was charged on Thursday in the first ministerial corruption case ever seen in the Asian financial hub known for squeaky clean government.

The corrupt practices investigation bureau said in a statement that Subramaniam Iswaran, 61, faces 27 charges: two for corruption, 24 for receiving gifts as a public servant, and one for obstructing the course of justice.

Iswaran said after leaving court that he had resigned from his post on Tuesday, and denied the charges.

He was alleged to have obtained gratification in kind worth nearly 286,000 US dollars (£225,000) between 2015 and 2022 from Malaysian property tycoon Ong Beng Seng, in part to help the Singapore-based businessman advance his business interests.

The gifts included free tickets for Singapore’s Formula One Grand Prix, as well as football matches and musicals in the UK.

Mr Ong owns the right to the local F1 race, and Iswaran was chairman of and later adviser to the Grand Prix’s steering committee.

“I reject the charges and the allegations against me. I am innocent and will now focus on clearing my name,” Iswaran said in a statement.

Iswaran, a senior politician in the long-ruling People’s Action Party (PAP), was first arrested last July with Ong, who has not been charged.

Both were released on bail and details were not revealed at the time.

Iswaran was put on leave with a reduced salary pending the probe.

The indictment is an embarrassment to the PAP, which prides itself on a clean image.

Another cabinet minister was investigated for corruption in 1986, but died before charges were filed.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said Iswaran’s case has been dealt with vigorously according to the law.

He said he accepted Iswaran’s resignation from the government and from the PAP, which has governed Singapore since it became independent following separation from Malaysia in 1965.

“I am determined to uphold the integrity of the party and the government, and our reputation for honesty and incorruptibility,” Mr Lee said in a statement.