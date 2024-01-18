Netanyahu says he has told US he opposes Palestinian state in postwar scenario

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Netanyahu says he has told US he opposes Palestinian state in postwar scenario

By Press Association
Smoke rises following Israeli bombardments in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip (Mohammed Dahman/AP)
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he has told the United States that he opposes the establishment of a Palestinian state as part of any postwar scenario.

The announcement underscores the deep divisions between the close allies three months into Israel’s assault on Gaza aiming to eliminate its Hamas rulers.

The US has called on Israel to scale back its offensive and said that the establishment of a Palestinian state should be part of the “day after”.

But in a nationally broadcast news conference, Mr Netanyahu vowed to press ahead with the offensive until Israel realises a “decisive victory over Hamas”.

Benjamin Netanyahu
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (Ohad Zwigenberg, Pool/AP)

The prime minister also rejected the idea of Palestinian statehood.

He said he had relayed his positions to the Americans.

“In any future arrangement… Israel needs security control (over) all territory west of the Jordan,” Mr Netanyahu told a nationally broadcast news conference.

“This collides with the idea of sovereignty. What can you do?”

“The prime minister needs to be capable of saying no to our friends,” he added.

More than 100 days after Hamas triggered the war with its October 7 attack, Israel continues to wage one of the deadliest and most destructive military campaigns in recent history, with the goal of dismantling the militant group that has ruled Gaza since 2007 and returning scores of captives.

The war has stoked tensions across the region, threatening to ignite other conflicts.

Palestinians look at the destruction after an Israeli strike in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip
Palestinians look at the destruction after an Israeli strike in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip (Fatima Shbair/AP)

More than 24,600 Palestinians have been killed, some 85% of the narrow coastal territory’s 2.3 million people have fled their homes, and the United Nations says a quarter of the population is starving.

Hundreds of thousands have heeded Israeli evacuation orders and packed into southern Gaza, where shelters run by the UN are overflowing and massive tent camps have gone up.

Israel has continued to strike what it says are militant targets in all parts of Gaza, often killing women and children.

Early on Thursday, medics said an Israeli air strike on a home killed 16 people, half of them children, in the southern Gaza town of Rafah.

Dr Talat Barhoum, at Rafah’s el-Najjar Hospital, confirmed the toll and said dozens more were wounded.

Associated Press footage from the hospital showed relatives weeping over the bodies of loved ones.

“They were suffering from hunger, they were dying from hunger, and now they have also been hit,” said Mahmoud Qassim, a relative of some of those who were killed.

Footage emerged on Thursday of Israeli troops blowing up the main campus of a university outside Gaza City in a controlled detonation – one of multiple universities they have destroyed.

Smoke rises following an Israeli bombardment in the Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel
Smoke rises following an Israeli bombardment in the Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel (Ohad Zwigenberg/AP)

The video, apparently taken by drone, showed a giant explosion engulfing the complex of buildings of Al-Israa University.

The university, a private institution founded in 2014, said in a statement that its main building for graduate studies and bachelor’s colleges was destroyed.

It said Israeli forces seized the complex 70 days ago and used it as a base.

It was unclear when the explosion took place.

The Israeli army had no immediate comment.

According to Hamas, Israeli forces have destroyed more than 390 schools, universities, and educational institutions across Gaza.

Internet and mobile services in Gaza have been down for five days, the longest of several outages during the war, according to internet access advocacy group NetBlocks.

The outages complicate rescue efforts and make it difficult to obtain information about the latest strikes and casualties.

There was meanwhile no word on whether medicines that entered the territory on Wednesday as part of a deal brokered by France and Qatar had been distributed to dozens of hostages with chronic illnesses who are being held by Hamas.