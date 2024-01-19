Thousands rally across Slovakia to condemn changes proposed by prime minister

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Thousands rally across Slovakia to condemn changes proposed by prime minister

By Press Association
People take part in a protest in Bratislava on Thursday (Jaroslav Novak/TASR via AP)
Thousands of people rallied across Slovakia as protests intensified against a plan by the new government of populist prime minister Robert Fico to amend the country’s penal code.

The protests came hours after President Zuzana Caputova voiced her strong opposition to the changes, saying they could jeopardise the rule of law.

The plan approved by Mr Fico’s coalition government includes abolishing the special prosecutors’ office, which handles serious crimes such as graft, organised crime and extremism.

Those cases would be taken over by prosecutors in regional offices, which have not dealt with such crimes for 20 years.

The planned changes also include a reduction in punishments for corruption and some other crimes, including the possibility of suspended sentences, and a significant shortening of the statute of limitations.

The coalition wants to use a fast-track parliamentary procedure to approve them.

Slovakia’s president has voiced her strong opposition to the plan
The capital was among the 24 major cities and towns where protests took place on Thursday, the biggest number since they started on December 7 in Bratislava.

Richard Sulik, head of the opposition Freedom and Solidarity party, told the crowd braving rain at Bratislava’s jammed SNP square that the proposals look like they were drafted by the “mafia”.

“It’s a shame what this pro-mafia coalition is doing,” Mr Sulik said.

“Mafia, mafia,” people chanted.

Michal Simecka, who heads the liberal Progressive Slovakia, the strongest opposition party, said the government has to “withdraw the insane legislation”.

“Today, the whole Europe is watching our fight for the rule of law and democracy,” he said.

“We won’t be silent,” the people responded.

On Wednesday, the European Parliament questioned Slovakia’s ability to fight corruption and protect the EU budget if the changes are adopted.

The European Public Prosecutor’s Office has also said Slovakia’s plans threaten the protection of the EU’s financial interests and its anti-corruption framework.

Earlier on Thursday, Slovakia’s president voiced her strong opposition to the government’s move.

In an address to Parliament, Ms Caputova said the proposed changes could harm the rule of law and cause “unpredictable” damage to society.

“It’s unprecedented for such serious changes in the penal code to take place without a proper legislative process,” she said.

She asked politicians to allow a proper review of the proposed changes before approving them.

The legislation needs parliamentary and presidential approval. The three-party coalition has a majority in Parliament, and Ms Caputova’s expected veto could be overridden by a simple majority.

Ms Caputova said she is willing to bring a constitutional challenge of the legislation. It is unclear how the Constitutional Court might rule.

Mr Fico returned to power for the fourth time after his scandal-tainted leftist party won September 30 parliamentary elections on a pro-Russia and anti-American platform.

A number of people linked to the party face prosecution in corruption scandals.

Mr Fico’s critics worry his return could lead Slovakia to abandon its pro-western course and instead follow the direction of Hungary under Prime Minister Viktor Orban.