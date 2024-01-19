Ivan Perisic’s time at Tottenham ends after joining Hajduk Split on loan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Ivan Perisic’s time at Tottenham ends after joining Hajduk Split on loan

By Press Association
Ivan Perisic has joined Hajduk Split on loan (Adam Davy/PA)
Ivan Perisic has joined Hajduk Split on loan (Adam Davy/PA)

Tottenham have allowed injured winger Ivan Perisic to join Hajduk Split on loan for the rest of the season, which will bring his time at the club to an end.

Perisic sustained anterior cruciate ligament damage in September after appearing in Spurs’ first six matches of the new campaign under Ange Postecoglou.

The significant knee injury raised doubts over the prospect of Perisic featuring again for Tottenham with his deal set to expire this summer and an agreement has now been reached for the Croatia international to sign for Hajduk on loan.

Perisic progressed through Hajduk’s academy after being raised in Split, but never made an appearance for his boyhood club before he moved Sochaux in 2006 and spells with Club Brugge, Borussia Dortmund, Wolfsburg, Inter Milan, Bayern Munich and subsequently Spurs followed.

The 34-year-old always stated it was his desire to finish his career with Hadjuk and even if he cannot return to fitness during his loan spell this season, he is expected to sign permanently with the Croatian club in the summer.

Meanwhile, Tottenham have opened talks with Club Brugge over the signing of attacker Antonio Nusa, the PA news agency understands.

Spurs have held a long-standing interest in the 18-year-old and have moved to secure the services of the highly-rated Norway international this month.

The potential recruitment of Nusa would be Tottenham’s third addition of the January transfer window, but he would return to Club Brugge on loan for the remainder of the campaign, PA understands.

Nusa has built up a strong reputation since he made his Norwegian top-flight debut at the age of 16 in 2021 while at Stabaek.

He moved to Club Brugge later that year and hit the headlines when he scored on his Champions League debut against Porto.

Tottenham have continued to keep tabs on Nusa, who marked his full Norway debut in September with a goal against Jordan.

Postecoglou has already secured the signings of Radu Dragusin and Timo Werner this month.

Spurs have also been busy with outgoings with Djed Spence, Japhet Tanganga, Ash Phillips, Sergio Reguilon and Alfie Devine all finding new clubs for the second half of the season, while long-serving players Hugo Lloris and Eric Dier have departed.

Tottenham will listen to offers for Ryan Sessegnon, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Bryan Gil, but young duo Alfie Dorrington and Jamie Donley are set to remain part of Postecoglou’s first-team squad despite numerous loan interest.