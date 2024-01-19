Police officer enlists man’s dog to help rescue him from icy lake

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Police officer enlists man’s dog to help rescue him from icy lake

By Press Association
A dog named Ruby grasps a rescue disc tethered to a rope (Michigan State Police via AP)
A man who fell through the ice on a frozen lake in the US state of Michigan was rescued after a quick-thinking state police officer used the stranded man’s dog to get rescue equipment to him and pull the man to safety.

Bystanders called emergency services on Thursday after the 65-year-old man, from Traverse City, fell through ice-covered Arbutus Lake, state police said.

The body camera worn by Michigan State Police motor carrier officer Kammeron Bennetts captured the rescue, initially showing the man trapped in frigid waters with just his head and shoulders above the thin ice, and his dog standing at his side.

It shows Mr Bennetts first trying to throw a rescue disc tethered to a rope out to the man.

When it fails, Mr Bennetts asks the man to send his dog to him.

“Send your pup here. Will she come to me?” he calls to the man, who replies that his dog’s name is Ruby.

“Ruby come here! Come here Ruby!” Mr Bennetts shouts in the video before whistling for the canine, which runs to him and arrives tail wagging.

The officer ties the rescue disc to the dog’s collar and asks the man to call Ruby back to him.

When she returns to her owner, Mr Bennetts tells the man to take the disc from Ruby and to start kicking his legs.

“Bring your feet up to the surface by kicking your feet,” he shouts, pulling the man on to the lake’s icy surface and urging him to hold on to the disc as he keeps pulling on the rope, dragging him on to safer ice near the lake’s edge.

Mr Bennetts and a local firefighter are then able to grab his arms to complete the rescue, with Ruby still attached to the rope.

Officers work to extricate a man from the waters of frozen Arbutus Lake in Grand Traverse County, Michigan
Officers work to extricate a man from the waters of frozen Arbutus Lake in Grand Traverse County, Michigan (Michigan State Police via AP)

State police said the man was taken by ambulance to hospital for treatment and later released.

The agency cheered the rescue in a posting on X, formerly Twitter, praising Ruby in particular.

“What a good girl!!! Amazing ice rescue from 7th District, MCO Bennetts. Creative thinking helped save a life!! EXCELLENT JOB MCO Bennetts and RUBY!!” the tweet states, adding: “Great team work and well done!”