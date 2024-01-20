Trump mocks Republican rival Nikki Haley’s birth name

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Trump mocks Republican rival Nikki Haley’s birth name

By Press Association
Donald Trump is seeking the Republican presidential nomination (AP)
Former US president Donald Trump has used his social media platform to mock his political rival Nikki Haley’s birth name.

In a post on his Truth Social account, Mr Trump repeatedly referred to Haley, the daughter of immigrants from India, as “Nimbra”.

Ms Haley, the former South Carolina governor, was born in Bamberg, South Carolina, as Nimarata Nikki Randhawa.

Nikki Haley
Nikki Haley addresses a gathering during a campaign rally in Manchester, New Hampshire (AP)

She has always gone by her middle name, Nikki, and took the surname Haley upon her marriage in 1996.

Mr Trump, himself the son, grandson and twice the husband of immigrants, called Ms Haley “Nimbra” three times in the post, and declared that she “doesn’t have what it takes”.

The attack comes four days before the New Hampshire primary, in which Ms Haley is trying to establish herself as the only viable alternative to Mr Trump in the contest for the Republican presidential nomination.

Mr Trump’s post was an escalation of recent attacks in which he referenced Ms Haley’s given first name – though he has misspelled it “Nimrada” – and falsely asserted she is ineligible for the presidency because her parents were not US citizens when she was born in 1972.

The attacks echo Mr Trump’s “birther” rhetoric against former president Barack Obama.

Mr Trump spent years pushing the conspiracy theory that the nation’s first black president was born in Kenya and not a “natural-born” US citizen, as required by the US constitution.

That effort was part of Mr Trump’s rise among Republicans’ most culturally conservative base ahead of his 2016 election that surprised much of the American political establishment.

Ms Haley has dismissed Mr Trump’s latest attacks as proof that she threatens his bid for a third consecutive nomination.

If Mr Trump is successful in his bid for the Republican nomination, this would mean a rematch with Joe Biden in the US presidential election later this year.

When asked about Mr Trump’s false assertions that her heritage disqualifies her from the Oval Office, Ms Haley told reporters in New Hampshire on Friday: “I’ll let people decide what he means by his attacks.

Donald Trump
The former president is widely seen as the frontrunner in the race to take on Joe Biden later this year (AP)

“What we know is, look, he’s clearly insecure if he goes and does these temper tantrums, if he’s spending millions of dollars on TV.

“He’s insecure, he knows that something’s wrong.”

Mr Trump’s campaign did not reply to an inquiry about his comments.

Since Monday’s Iowa caucuses – which Mr Trump won by 30 points over Ron DeSantis – Ms Haley has aimed to portray the rest of the Republican primary battle as a two-way race between Mr Trump and herself, despite her narrow third-place finish.

Ms Haley’s campaign is aiming for a stronger showing in New Hampshire, hoping for a springboard into her home state South Carolina, which holds the US south’s first presidential primary next month.

Joe Biden
The 2024 presidential race could be a rematch between Joe Biden and Mr Trump (AP)

For his part, Mr Trump bounces between declarations that the nominating fight is already effectively over and blasting Ms Haley as if the two are indeed locked in a tight contest.

Mr Trump still criticises his other remaining rival, DeSantis, but his preferred pejoratives for the Florida governor, “Ron DeSanctimonious” or “Ron DeSanctus,” have nothing to do with race or ethnicity. Mr DeSantis is white.

The former president’s focus on Ms Haley’s name comes as far-right online forums have for months been littered with mentions of her given name alongside racist commentary and false “birther” claims.

Elsewhere, Mr Trump won the endorsement of South Carolina senator Tim Scott, the US senate’s only black Republican and formerly a presidential candidate himself. Ms Haley appointed Mr Scott to the senate in 2012, during her first term as governor.