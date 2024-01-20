Coach Walid Regragui encourages Morocco to focus only on what is ahead of them

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Coach Walid Regragui encourages Morocco to focus only on what is ahead of them

By Press Association
Morocco head coach Walid Regragui led the African nation to the 2022 World Cup semi-finals (Nick Potts/PA)
Morocco head coach Walid Regragui has told his players to forget about their winning Africa Cup of Nations start when they face DR Congo on Sunday.

Tournament favourites Morocco, semi-finalists at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, cruised to a 3-0 win against 10-man Tanzania in their opening Group F match.

The Atlas Lions can all but secure their place in the knockout stage with victory against DR Congo at the Laurent Pokou Stadium in San Pedro.

Regragui told a press conference: “The first thing we need to do is forget about the first match we had.

“It is a very difficult tournament both physically and mentally, and each match has its own reality.

“We had a good start, but we need to do the same (on Sunday) against a team that is not easy.”

Regragui conceded his players had struggled with the hot and humid conditions in their opening game, adding: “(We are) fighting with both the opponent team and the climate.

“To win this competition, one must be the best during both strong and weak moments.”

DR Congo head coach Sebastien Desabre could not hide his frustration after his side were held 1-1 by Zambia in their opening match and they must avoid defeat to keep their hopes of progressing out of the group alive.

The Frenchman said: “It wasn’t a final. There are still two finals remaining and the ambition is to win the next two matches.

The Leopards missed a host of chances against Zambia and Desabre added: “Above all, I hope that my attackers will be more effective.”

Morocco’s Bayern Munich defender Noussair Mazraoui, left, has a thigh injury
Morocco’s Bayern Munich defender Noussair Mazraoui, left, has a thigh injury (Nick Potts/PA)

Morocco’s Bayern Munich defender Noussair Mazraoui remains doubtful due to a thigh injury sustained while playing for his club side before the tournament.

DR Congo have no major new injury concerns, while Young Boys forward Meschak Elia and Braga’s Simon Banza are pushing for starting places after stepping off the bench against Zambia.