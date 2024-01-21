Republican rival questions Donald Trump’s mental fitness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Republican rival questions Donald Trump’s mental fitness

By Press Association
Former President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign event in Manchester, New Hampshire (Matt Rourke/AP)
Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley has questioned whether Donald Trump is mentally capable of serving a second term after he repeatedly seemed to confuse her with former US House speaker Nancy Pelosi.

As she campaigned in Keene, New Hampshire, on Saturday, Ms Haley referenced Mr Trump’s speech the night before, in which he mistakenly asserted she was in charge of Capitol security on January 6 2021, when a mob of the former president’s supporters stormed the building seeking to stop the certification of his loss to Democrat Joe Biden.

Mr Trump first said Ms Haley turned down security offered by his administration on January 6 and then again mentioned her, adding, “They destroyed all of the information, all of the evidence, everything, deleted and destroyed all of it.”

Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley speaks to reporters after a campaign stop in Peterborough, New Hampshire (Robert F Bukaty/AP)

The former president, 77, has accused Mrs Pelosi of turning down security he says his administration offered, but a special House committee investigating the attack found no evidence to support that claim.

Ms Haley said: “They’re saying he got confused, that he was talking about something else, he’s talking about Nancy Pelosi. He mentioned me multiple times in that scenario.

“The concern I have is — I’m not saying anything derogatory — but when you’re dealing with the pressures of the presidency, we can’t have someone else that we question whether they’re mentally fit to do this,” Ms Haley said.

Ms Haley’s campaign manager Betsy Ankney said Mr Trump “made a pretty apparent gaffe” but the former president’s campaign senior adviser told reporters: “It’s Nikki and Nancy. What’s the difference?”

At his rally in Manchester on Saturday, Mr Trump said he took a cognitive test and “aced it”.

“I’ll let you know when I go bad. I really think I’ll be able to tell you,” he said. “I feel my mind is stronger now than it was 25 years ago. Is that possible?”

Since entering the Republican race nearly a year ago, Ms Haley, 52, has advocated for “mental competency tests” for older politicians, a swipe at the ages of both Mr Trump and President Biden.