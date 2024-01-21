Dozens killed in shelling on market in Russian-occupied Ukraine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Dozens killed in shelling on market in Russian-occupied Ukraine

By Press Association
A fire at the Ust-Luga port was blamed by its owners Novatek on ‘external influence’ (Telegram/Leningrad governor Alexander Drozdenko/AP)
A fire at the Ust-Luga port was blamed by its owners Novatek on ‘external influence’ (Telegram/Leningrad governor Alexander Drozdenko/AP)

At least 25 people have been killed by shelling at a market on the outskirts of the city of Donetsk in Russian-occupied Ukraine, local officials said.

A further 20 people including two children were injured in the strike on Sunday morning in the suburb of Tekstilshchik, they said.

One local official said the shells had been fired by the Ukrainian military.

Kyiv has not commented on the event and the claims could not be independently verified.

Also on Sunday, a fire broke out at a chemical transport terminal at Russia’s Ust-Luga port following two explosions, regional officials said.

Local media reported the port had been attacked by Ukrainian drones, causing a gas tank to explode.

Fire tackled
Firefighters work to extinguish the blaze at Ust-Luga (Telegram/Yuri Zapalatskiy/AP)

The blaze was at a site run by Russia’s second-largest natural gas producer, Novatek, 100 miles south-west of St Petersburg.

In a press statement to Russian media outlet RBC, the company said the fire was the result of an “external influence”. It also said it had paused operations at the port.

Yuriy Zapalatskiy, the head of Russia’s Kingisepp district where the port is based, said in a statement there were no casualties, but the district has been placed on high alert.

News outlet Fontanka reported two drones had been detected flying towards St Petersburg on Sunday morning, but they were redirected towards the Kingisepp area.

The Russian Ministry of Defence did not report any drone activity in the Kingisepp area in its daily briefing. It said four Ukrainian drones had been downed in Russia’s Smolensk region, and two more had been shot down in the Oryol and Tula regions.

Russian officials previously confirmed a Ukrainian drone had been downed on the outskirts of St Petersburg on Thursday.