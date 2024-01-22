Elon Musk visits Auschwitz after uproar over antisemitic messages on X

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Elon Musk visits Auschwitz after uproar over antisemitic messages on X

By Press Association
Elon Musk visited the notorious death camp on Monday (AP)
Elon Musk, who has been accused of allowing antisemitic messages on his social media platform, X, has visited the site of the Auschwitz-Birkenau death camp.

Mr Musk’s visit at the most notorious site of the horrors of the Holocaust came before a scheduled appearance later on Monday at a conference on antisemitism organised by the European Jewish Association (EJA) in the nearby Polish city of Krakow.

The billionaire has faced accusations from the Anti-Defamation League, a prominent Jewish civil rights organisation, and others of tolerating antisemitic messages on the platform, formerly known as Twitter, since purchasing it in 2022.

He sparked an outcry in November, including from the White House, when he responded on X to a user who accused Jews of hating white people and professing indifference to antisemitism by posting: “You have said the actual truth.”

Elon Musk
Mr Musk visited the Auschwitz-Birkenau Nazi German death camp in Oswiecim (EJA/Yoav Dudkevitch via AP)

Mr Musk later apologised for the comment, calling it the “dumbest” post that he’s ever done.

Several big brands, including Disney and IBM, stopped advertising on the platform last year after liberal advocacy group Media Matters said that their ads were appearing alongside pro-Nazi content and white nationalist posts.

X has since sued Media Matters, saying the Washington-based non-profit manufactured the report to “drive advertisers from the platform and destroy X Corp”.

Mr Musk was photographed visiting the Birkenau site together with Daily Wire podcaster Ben Shapiro, who was also set to attend the EJA conference.

Birkenau is a village near Oswiecim, in southern Poland, fenced off with barbed wire, where wooden barracks for the prisoners and the ruins of a gas chamber endure as evidence of Nazi crimes, and where a monument to the victims stands. International ceremonies are held there each year.

Mr Musk had been expected to make the visit on Tuesday and take part in a memorial service, together with political figures attending the EJA conference in Krakow, but showed up at the Nazi death camp on Monday instead.

Elon Musk at Auschwitz
Mr Musk had faced criticism for subscribing to an antisemitic conspiracy theory and allowing hate messages on his social media platform, X (EJA/Yoav Dudkevitch via AP)

The EJA said: “Due to schedule concerns, before Elon Musk’s arrival to the European Jewish Association conference, he took part in a private visit to Auschwitz-Birkenau with EJA Chairman Rabbi Menachem Margolin, Ben Shapiro and Holocaust survivor Gidon Lev.

“Musk laid a wreath at the wall of death and took part in a short memorial ceremony and service by the Birkenau memorial.”

Mr Musk was set to discuss antisemitism online with Mr Shapiro at the conference in Krakow, which was held before International Holocaust Remembrance Day on January 27.

More than 1.1 million people were murdered by the Nazis and their henchmen at Auschwitz during the Second World War.

Most who were killed were Jews, but the victims also included Poles, Roma, Soviet prisoners of war, and others.

In all, about six million European Jews died during the Holocaust. When the Soviets liberated the camp, they found about 7,000 survivors.