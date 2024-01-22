Outgoing Dutch PM begins Bosnia visit at memorial to Srebrenica genocide victims

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Outgoing Dutch PM begins Bosnia visit at memorial to Srebrenica genocide victims

By Press Association
Prime Minister of the Netherlands, Mark Rutte, pays his respects after laying a wreath at the Srebrenica Memorial Center in Potocari, Bosnia, on Monday (Armin Durgut/AP)
Outgoing Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte has begun a two-day visit to Bosnia with a stop in Srebrenica, where he paid his respects to victims of the 1995 genocide.

The Netherlands has long wrestled with the legacy of the massacre, Europe’s only acknowledged genocide since the Holocaust.

Dutch troops served as UN peacekeepers in the town during war in the Balkans but were overrun by Bosnian Serb forces who went on to kill more than 8,000 Bosniak — mostly Muslim — men and boys.

Victims’ remains are still being unearthed from mass graves and identified.

On Tuesday, Mr Rutte will join European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen and Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic for discussions about Bosnia’s bid to join the European Union.

Snow caps the monuments at the Srebrenica Memorial Center in Potocari, Bosnia
Snow caps the monuments at the Srebrenica Memorial Center in Potocari, Bosnia (Armin Durgut/AP)

Bosnia remains ethnically divided and politically unstable long after the end of the 1992-95 war which killed more than 100,000 people and displaced millions.

In 2002, then-Dutch prime minister Wim Kok resigned after a report harshly criticised Dutch authorities for sending soldiers into a danger zone without a proper mandate or the weapons needed to protect about 30,000 refugees who had fled to the Dutch base in eastern Bosnia.

In 2019, the Dutch Supreme Court ruled that the Netherlands was partially liable in the deaths of about 350 Muslim men killed by Bosnian Serb forces during the massacre.

In Srebrenica, Mr Rutte laid a wreath at the memorial site.

He was accompanied by a delegation from the Mothers of Srebrenica group which represents survivors whose family members were killed.