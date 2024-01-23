Tencent’s League Of Legends developer Riot Games to axe 530 jobs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tencent’s League Of Legends developer Riot Games to axe 530 jobs

By Press Association
The figure accounts for about 11% of the company’s headcount (Ted S Warren/AP)
Riot Games, the developer of the popular League Of Legends multiplayer battle game, is joining other tech companies who have been trimming their payrolls with a layoff of 11% of its staff.

In a lengthy statement to staff issued late on Monday, chief executive Dylan Jadeja and co-founder and president of the company Marc Merrill said the move was meant to “create focus and move us toward a sustainable future”.

It said 530 jobs were being eliminated, accounting for about 11% of the headcount at the company, which is owned by the Chinese technology giant Tencent.

A note to customers said: “This isn’t to appease shareholders or to hit a quarterly earnings number – it’s a necessity.”

The Los Angeles, California-based company said it had expanded its investments across too many areas, doubling its staff in a few years, and was now cutting back to focus on games.

“Today we’re a company without a sharp enough focus, and simply put, we have too many things under way,” the statement said.

“Some of the investments we’ve made aren’t paying off the way we expected them to.

“To all the Rioters who are being laid off, we are deeply sorry that it has come to this.”

Riot Games said it would pay staff who were laid off six months of salary at a minimum, cash bonuses and other benefits.

It said it would offer access to job placement services, counselling and visa support for staff who were working with visas. Those laid off could also request use of a laptop if needed, the company said.

Job cuts have been taking a toll on workers across various industries — including retail, tech, media and hospitality — over the last few years. In recent months, layoffs have been announced at Google, Amazon, Hasbro, LinkedIn and more.

Many have been in the tech sector, which hired heavily during the pandemic, when people passed the time stuck at home playing games online.

Riot Games sponsors the League Of Legends World Championship and the company said it remained committed to esports and entertainment in support of its games.

The company said it would make changes to its Legends Of Runeterra to “move it to sustainability” and reduce the staff working on that team, shifting its focus to its Path Of Champions.

Riot Forge would be discontinued after the upcoming release of Bandle Tale, it said.