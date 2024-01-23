Trial starts in Amsterdam of suspects accused in 2021 killing of crime reporter

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Trial starts in Amsterdam of suspects accused in 2021 killing of crime reporter

By Press Association
Peter R de Vries was a popular Dutch reporter and television presenter (Peter Dejong/AP)
Peter R de Vries was a popular Dutch reporter and television presenter (Peter Dejong/AP)

The long-delayed trial of nine men accused of involvement in the fatal 2021 shooting on an Amsterdam street of prominent Dutch investigative reporter Peter R de Vries has opened.

Among the suspects is Delano G, who is accused of shooting De Vries in broad daylight on July 6 2021. Under Dutch privacy law, suspects are identified only by their first name and the first initial of their family name.

De Vries, a popular reporter and television presenter, died nine days later of his injuries, aged 64.

Masked and armed Dutch police guard a transport of some of the suspects who arrived at the high security court building where the trial opens in Amsterdam
Masked and armed Dutch police guarded some of the suspects as they were transported to the high security court building (Peter Dejong/AP)

The city centre attack sent shock waves through the Netherlands and triggered an outpouring of grief.

Dutch king Willem-Alexander called it “an attack on journalism, the cornerstone of our constitutional state and therefore also an attack on the rule of law”.

De Vries had been an adviser and confidant for a protected witness in the trial of the alleged leader and other members of a crime gang that police described as an “oiled killing machine”. Verdicts are expected next month in that case.

The trial opened in a packed, heavily guarded courtroom on the edge of Amsterdam, with armed police in body armour and ski masks patrolling the streets outside as cars carrying the suspects swept into the court’s underground car park.

Some of the defendants denied any involvement in the incident while others said they were asserting their right to remain silent.

Masked and armed Dutch police guard a transport of some of the suspects who arrived at the high security court building where the trial opened in Amsterdam
Police in body armour and ski masks patrolled the streets outside the court as cars carrying the suspects swept into the facility’s underground car park (Peter Dejong/AP)

The alleged gunman was arrested less than an hour after the attack, along with a Polish national identified as Kamil E who was the alleged getaway driver. Prosecutors told judges at Amsterdam District Court that the weapon used to shoot De Vries was found in their car.

The two suspects went on trial in 2022 and prosecutors demanded life sentences. But the court failed to deliver verdicts in the trial because prosecutors introduced new evidence late in the case, following a string of arrests.

The pair are now on trial along with seven other suspects arrested in the weeks and months after the killing, all accused of involvement in organising a hit on De Vries.

The trial is scheduled to run until the end of February. It is likely verdicts will be announced weeks later.