Newcastle turn down £13m Bayern Munich bid for full-back Kieran Trippier

By Press Association
Kieran Trippier was the subject of a rejected loan offer from Bayern Munich at the weekend (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Newcastle have turned down a 15million euros bid from Bayern Munich for full-back Kieran Trippier.

The England international was the subject of a rejected loan offer from the Bundesliga giants at the weekend, but have returned with a cash bid which amounts to around £13million for the 33-year-old.

However, the PA news agency understands the Magpies have no intention of selling Trippier, who joined the club in a £12million switch from Atletico Madrid in January 2022, during the current transfer window.

They have also rebuffed an approach from Atletico for striker Callum Wilson on loan and signalled that they want to keep him at St James’ Park for at least the remainder of the season as well.

Al-Shabab – not one of the four clubs in which Saudia Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, which holds an 80 per cent stake in Newcastle, has a controlling interest – are also chasing Paraguay frontman Miguel Almiron, but are yet to reach a point where his current employers would even have cause to think about a deal.

The knowledge that the Tyneside club is close to its spending limit after a £400million-plus, two-year recruitment drive appears to have prompted suitors to test the water this month.

Miguel Almiron in action for Newcastle
Miguel Almiron is interesting Saudia Arabia’s Al-Shabab (Zac Goodwin/PA)

While chief executive Darren Eales has admitted that player trading is something the club will have to do in the longer term, there is no great willingness to start now with injuries continuing to deplete head coach Eddie Howe’s squad, and none of the players in question are agitating for a move.

Bayern, who have other targets, now face a decision over whether or not to consider their pursuit of Trippier before the February 1 deadline, knowing that they may have to go significantly higher than their valuation if they are to spark a rethink.