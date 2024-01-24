Biden wins New Hampshire primary via unusual write-in campaign

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Biden wins New Hampshire primary via unusual write-in campaign

By Press Association
President Joe Biden is expected to face Donald Trump in this year’s race for the White House (AP)
US President Joe Biden has won New Hampshire’s largely symbolic Democratic primary, prevailing in an unusual write-in effort after he refused to campaign or appear on the state ballot.

Mr Biden easily defeated his main challengers, Minnesota representative Dean Phillips and self-help author Marianne Williamson, two outside contenders who were on the ballot along with a host of little-known names.

His victory in a race he was not formally contesting essentially cements the president’s grasp on the Democratic nomination for a second term.

The New Hampshire race will likely not count towards amassing delegates for the presidential nomination after Democrats in the state bucked a revamp of the primary calendar – championed by Mr Biden – that placed South Carolina at the forefront of the Democratic race for the White House.

Mr Biden wanted to change Democratic Party rules to put South Carolina first on February 3, arguing that black Democrats, the party’s most reliable base of support, and other voters of colour needed to play a larger, earlier role in the primary.

He won South Carolina’s primary in 2020, helping revive his campaign after a loss in New Hampshire, whose electorate tends to be more white and older than the rest of the nation.

New Hampshire Democrats rebelled against the plan and pushed ahead with a primary on Tuesday, alongside the state’s Republicans.

The Democratic National Committee has said that the contest will not award delegates that ultimately select the nominee as a result of the rules violation.

Mr Biden shunned the primary as a result, but his allies organised hundreds of volunteers – and received help from a super political action committee (PAC) – to spread the word that New Hampshire Democrats could still write in his name.

“I want to thank all those who wrote my name in this evening in New Hampshire,” Mr Biden said in a statement. “It was a historic demonstration of commitment to our democratic process.”

He went on to appeal to independent and anti-Trump Republicans “who share our commitment to core values of our nation – our democracy, our personal freedoms, an economy that gives everyone a fair shot – to join us as Americans” and back his campaign.

The contest was overshadowed by the Republican primary, where former president Donald Trump followed up his win last week in Iowa with another victory to prove that he has seized control of his party’s nomination over his last remaining challenger, former UN ambassador Nikki Haley.

New Hampshire allows unaffiliated voters to participate in either party’s primary.