‘Fatalities’ after charter plane crashes in north-west Canada

There were a number of fatalities following a charter plane crash in Canada’s Northwest Territories, according to a coroner’s service.

There was no word yet on how many people were on board the plane, a British Aerospace Jetstream registered to Northwestern Air Lease, according to the Transportation Safety Board of Canada. Next of kin are being notified.

The plane crashed near the community of Fort Smith.

The airline’s website says it has two of these planes in its fleet, which can carry up to 19 passengers.

Mining company Rio Tinto said a number of its staff were on the plane were heading to its Diavik Diamond Mine, about 180 miles north-east of Yellowknife.

“As a company we are absolutely devastated by this news and offering our full support to our people and the community who are grieving today,” the firm said.

A search and rescue operation is under way (Alamy/PA)

The Northwest Territories Health and Social Services Authority in Fort Smith, Northwest Territories said it has activated its mass casualty protocol after the morning crash.

The town of Fort Smith is about 1,300 miles north-east of Vancouver, British Columbia near the border between Alberta and the Northwest Territories.

A representative for the company did not provide an immediate comment but confirmed it was a charter plane.

The safety board is sending investigators to the scene.

Joint Rescue Coordination Centre Trenton confirmed the military responded when the plane lost contact shortly after taking off near Fort Smith.

The Air Force, Royal Canadian Mounted Police and Canadian Rangers were all involved in the search-and-rescue, said David Lavallee, a public affairs officer with Search and Rescue Region Trenton.

Mr Lavallee said a CC-130H Hercules aircraft travelled to the site from Calgary, Alberta and a CC-130J Hercules was sent from Trenton, Ontario.

A Twin Otter aircraft was sent from Yellowknife, Northwest Territories.

“Canadian Rangers located the aircraft near the Slave River, and (search-and-rescue) … parachuted into the site,” said Mr Lavallee.