Farmers block roads across France in protest over low wages and regulations

By Press Association
Farmers block a highway during a demonstration near Beauvais, northern France (AP)
French farmers have staged protests across the country and in Brussels against low wages and what they consider to be excessive regulations and mounting costs.

Roadblocks are spreading in many French regions, one day after a farmer and her daughter died due to a traffic collision at a protest barricade.

Farmers have also been turning road signs upside down to protest against what they argue are nonsensical agricultural policies.

Some were planning to protest in Brussels, home to EU headquarters, where French farmers’ union Rural Coordination called for a demonstration against the “ever-increasing constraints of European regulations and ever-lower incomes”.

French tractor demo
Farmers have for months been calling for better pay and protesting against what they consider to be excessive regulations and mounting costs (AP)

The protests are the first major challenge for newly-appointed Prime Minister Gabriel Attal, who took office two weeks ago, and his government. Mr Attal met with farmers’ unions representatives on Tuesday.

Following the meeting, agriculture minister Marc Fesneau promised to make new proposals to respond to the crisis by the end of the week, including regarding food prices and simplifying regulations.

Arnaud Rousseau, head of France’s major farmers union FNSEA, said his organisation would release a list
of 40 necessary measures later on Wednesday. Speaking on France 2 television, he said the protest movement was aimed at “getting quick results”.

On Tuesday, a car carrying three people rammed into a barricade of straw bales in the town of Pamiers, in the Ariege region of south-western France. A 36-year-old female farmer was killed.

Her 12-year-old daughter died later in hospital, the local prosecutor said in a statement.

Police detained the three occupants of the car for questioning.