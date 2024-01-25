Maine’s top court dismisses appeal of judge’s decision on Trump’s ballot status

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Maine’s top court dismisses appeal of judge’s decision on Trump’s ballot status

By Press Association
Maine’s top court has declined to weigh in on whether former President Donald Trump can stay on the state’s ballot (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Maine’s top court has declined to weigh in on whether former President Donald Trump can stay on the state’s ballot, keeping intact a judge’s decision that the US Supreme Court must first rule on a similar case in Colorado.

Democratic Secretary of State Shenna Bellows concluded that Mr Trump did not meet ballot qualifications under the insurrection clause in the US Constitution, but a judge put that decision on hold pending the Supreme Court’s decision on a similar case in Colorado.

In a unanimous decision on Wednesday, the Maine Supreme Judicial Court dismissed Ms Bellows’ appeal of the order requiring her to await the US Supreme Court decision before withdrawing, modifying or upholding her decision to keep Mr Trump off the primary ballot on Super Tuesday.

Some legal scholars say former president Donald Trump should be banned from running for office under the 14th Amendment (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

“The Secretary of State suggests that there is irreparable harm because a delay in certainty about whether Mr Trump’s name should appear on the primary ballot will result in voter confusion.

“This uncertainty is, however, precisely what guides our decision not to undertake immediate appellate review in this particular case,” the court said.

Ms Bellows’ decision in December that Mr Trump was ineligible made her the first election official to ban the Republican front-runner from the ballot under the 14th Amendment.

In Colorado, the state supreme court reached the same conclusion.

The timelines are tight as Maine’s March 5 primary approaches.

The US Supreme Court is hearing arguments on the Colorado case on February 8 and Maine has already begun mailing overseas ballots.

The nation’s highest court has never ruled on Section 3 of the 14th Amendment, which prohibits those who “engaged in insurrection” from holding office.

Maine Democratic Secretary of State Shenna Bellows’ appeal of the order requiring her to await the Supreme Court decision was dismissed (AP Photo/David Sharp)

Some legal scholars say the post-Civil War clause applies to Mr Trump for his role in trying to overturn the 2020 presidential election and encouraging his backers to storm the US Capitol after he lost to Democrat Joe Biden.

Mr Trump contends Ms Bellows should have recused herself and that she was biased against him.

Mr Trump said her actions disenfranchised voters in Maine and were part of a broader effort to keep him off the ballot.

Ms Bellows, who was elected by the Democratic-controlled Legislature, said she was bound by state law to make a determination after several residents challenged Mr Trump’s right to be on the primary ballot.

She put her decision on Mr Trump’s ballot eligibility on hold pending judicial proceedings and vowed that she would abide by a court’s ultimate ruling.