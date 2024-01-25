French farmers angry at economic woes block roads closer to Paris

Protests by French farmers have crept closer to Paris, with tractors driving in convoys and blocking roads in many regions to ratchet up pressure for government measures to protect the agricultural sector from foreign competition, red tape and rising costs.

Barricades of straw bales, stinky dumps of agricultural waste outside government offices and other demonstrations have rapidly blown up to become the first major crisis for newly appointed Prime Minister Gabriel Attal.

He was installed two weeks ago by President Emmanuel Macron in the hope of injecting new vigour into his administration.

Mr Macron’s opponents are seizing on the farmers’ demonstrations to bash his government’s record ahead of European elections in June.

Farmers occupy the highway near Valdampierre, north of Paris (Matthieu Mirville/AP)

Far-right leader Marine Le Pen, whose National Rally party is polling strongly, blamed free-trade agreements, imports and bureaucracy for farmers’ economic woes.

“The worst enemies of farmers are to be found in this government,” she said on Thursday.

Roads hit Thursday morning by drive-slows included a highway west of the French capital.

“We are getting progressively closer to Paris,” farmer David Lavenant said to broadcaster BFM-TV.

Two agricultural unions called for farmers to converge on highways into the city on Friday to blockade it.

Highway operator Vinci reported blockages on 14 of the motorways that it operates, as well as disruption on others. Attention-grabbing protests elsewhere included a supermarket being showered with a thick jet of pig slurry.

“We’re hit from both sides with high fixed costs but low prices. You don’t need a drawing to imagine what our balance sheets look like,” said Benoit Mazure, a regional representative of the influential FNSEA agricultural union.

Farmers prepare a barbecue next to the road (Matthieu Mirville/AP)

Protest leaders said farmers would closely scrutinise measures expected on Friday from the government in response to their demands before deciding on next steps.

“The determination is total,” said Arnaud Rousseau, the FNSEA president. “We expect urgent measures.”

In Brussels, EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen opened a discussion panel to try to put farming on a new footing, hoping to take into account some of the complaints raised by protesters around the 27-nation bloc.

The so-called strategic dialogue comes as campaigning for the June 6-9 EU parliamentary elections is picking up steam and the fate of the farm sector is expected to be a major issue.

“We all agree that the challenges are, without any question, mounting,” said Ms von der Leyen, be it “competition from abroad, be it overregulation at home, be it climate change, or the loss of biodiversity, or be it demographic decline, just to name a few of the challenges”.

In recent weeks, farmers have staged protests in Germany, the Netherlands, Poland and Romania.