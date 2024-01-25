French farmers angry at economic woes block roads closer to Paris

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

French farmers angry at economic woes block roads closer to Paris

By Press Association
Farmers block a main road near Etampes, south of Paris (Thibault Camus/AP)
Farmers block a main road near Etampes, south of Paris (Thibault Camus/AP)

Protests by French farmers have crept closer to Paris, with tractors driving in convoys and blocking roads in many regions to ratchet up pressure for government measures to protect the agricultural sector from foreign competition, red tape and rising costs.

Barricades of straw bales, stinky dumps of agricultural waste outside government offices and other demonstrations have rapidly blown up to become the first major crisis for newly appointed Prime Minister Gabriel Attal.

He was installed two weeks ago by President Emmanuel Macron in the hope of injecting new vigour into his administration.

Mr Macron’s opponents are seizing on the farmers’ demonstrations to bash his government’s record ahead of European elections in June.

Europe Farmer Protests
Farmers occupy the highway near Valdampierre, north of Paris (Matthieu Mirville/AP)

Far-right leader Marine Le Pen, whose National Rally party is polling strongly, blamed free-trade agreements, imports and bureaucracy for farmers’ economic woes.

“The worst enemies of farmers are to be found in this government,” she said on Thursday.

Roads hit Thursday morning by drive-slows included a highway west of the French capital.

“We are getting progressively closer to Paris,” farmer David Lavenant said to broadcaster BFM-TV.

Two agricultural unions called for farmers to converge on highways into the city on Friday to blockade it.

Highway operator Vinci reported blockages on 14 of the motorways that it operates, as well as disruption on others. Attention-grabbing protests elsewhere included a supermarket being showered with a thick jet of pig slurry.

“We’re hit from both sides with high fixed costs but low prices. You don’t need a drawing to imagine what our balance sheets look like,” said Benoit Mazure, a regional representative of the influential FNSEA agricultural union.

Europe Farmer Protests
Farmers prepare a barbecue next to the road (Matthieu Mirville/AP)

Protest leaders said farmers would closely scrutinise measures expected on Friday from the government in response to their demands before deciding on next steps.

“The determination is total,” said Arnaud Rousseau, the FNSEA president. “We expect urgent measures.”

In Brussels, EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen opened a discussion panel to try to put farming on a new footing, hoping to take into account some of the complaints raised by protesters around the 27-nation bloc.

The so-called strategic dialogue comes as campaigning for the June 6-9 EU parliamentary elections is picking up steam and the fate of the farm sector is expected to be a major issue.

“We all agree that the challenges are, without any question, mounting,” said Ms von der Leyen, be it “competition from abroad, be it overregulation at home, be it climate change, or the loss of biodiversity, or be it demographic decline, just to name a few of the challenges”.

In recent weeks, farmers have staged protests in Germany, the Netherlands, Poland and Romania.