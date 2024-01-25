Apple unveils changes to iPhone app fees to comply with EU rules

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Apple unveils changes to iPhone app fees to comply with EU rules

By Press Association
Apple is making changes to its App Store in Europe (Patrick Semansky/AP)
Apple is making changes to its App Store in Europe (Patrick Semansky/AP)

Apple has unveiled a sweeping plan to tear down competitive barriers that it has built around its lucrative iPhone franchise.

The announcement on Thursday comes as it moves to comply with upcoming European Union regulations aimed at giving consumers the choice to use alternative app stores.

The overhaul, scheduled to take effect in early March, will include concessions that Apple had previously refused to make in its app store, including lowering the fees that it collects from developers in Europe.

Most notably, Apple for the first time will allow iPhone users in Europe to switch to use app stores other than the company-operated one that comes installed on the mobile device.

IPhone users in Europe will see changes from Apple (Jeff Chiu/AP)

It will also enable enable developers to offer alternative payment systems that could help them make more money while potentially lowering their prices.

But Apple says it believes opening up the iPhone to outsiders will increase the chances that consumers venturing outside its proprietary system will be exposed to hackers and other security problems.

The company said it is taking what it sees as a risky step only to comply with EU rules that take effect on March 7.

The revisions will also include decreasing the 15% to 30% commission that Apple plans to continue charging throughout the rest of the world on in-app transactions completed on the iPhone.

In Europe only, Apple is dropping its commission on in-app transaction to 10% to 17% for developers who opt to stay within the company’s payment processing system.

Apple will not collect any commissions on in-app transactions completed through alternative payment systems.

That is a stark contrast to how Apple is complying with a court ruling that took effect last week that requires it to allow iPhone apps to provide links to different payment options in the US.

If an in-app transaction is completed outside the Apple system in the US, the company plans to collect commissions from 12% to 27% to prevent freeloading on its iPhone software.

Apple will continue to charge 15% to 30% on in app-transaction done through its payment system in the US.