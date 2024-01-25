Trump gives evidence in defamation trial deciding on payout for columnist

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Trump gives evidence in defamation trial deciding on payout for columnist

By Press Association
Donald Trump has given evidence in the trial (Elizabeth Williams via AP)
Donald Trump has given evidence in the trial (Elizabeth Williams via AP)

Donald Trump has given evidence for just three minutes in a defamation trial to determine how much he might owe advice columnist E Jean Carroll for disparaging her as a liar after she accused him of a decades-old rape in 2019.

“She said something I considered a false accusation,” Mr Trump said.

A lawyer for Ms Carroll objected and US District Judge Lewis Kaplan told the jury to disregard the remark.

Later, Mr Trump said: “And I just wanted to defend myself, my family and frankly, the presidency.”

That also drew an objection and another instruction from the judge for the jury to disregard it.

Trump Columnist Lawsuit
Former president Donald Trump will have to pay damages (Yuki Iwamura/AP)

As Mr Trump left the New York courtroom after his testimony, he was shaking his head, repeatedly saying: “This is not America. This is not America. This is not America.”

Ms Carroll, who is seeking over 10 million dollars (£7.87m) in damages, was in court as Mr Trump was sworn in as a witness in Manhattan federal court.

Ms Carroll claims Mr Trump ruined her reputation after she accused him for the first time publicly in a memoir of sexually abusing her in spring 1996 in the dressing room of a Manhattan luxury department store.

Mr Trump, 77, has denied the accusations for the last five years and continues to attack Ms Carroll, 80, on the campaign trail as he pursues the presidency as the Republican frontrunner.

US District Judge Lewis A Kaplan has instructed jurors that they must accept the findings of another New York jury that awarded Ms Carroll 5 million dollars (£3.93m) after concluding that Mr Trump sexually abused her at the Bergdorf Goodman store and defamed her in October 2022 statements. Mr Trump did not attend that trial.

The trial that began last week and already featured testimony by Ms Carroll focuses only on statements Mr Trump made in June 2019 while he was president. Those claims had been delayed for four years by appeals.

Soon after the announcement by Trump attorney Alina Habba out of the presence of the jury, Mr Trump could be heard saying aloud: “I never met the woman. I don’t know who the woman is. I wasn’t at the trial.”

That comment prompted Judge Kaplan to respond: “I’m sorry Mr Trump. You’re interrupting these proceedings. That is not permitted.”

Ms Habba told the Manhattan federal court judge that Mr Trump was her last witness after a lunch break and that she only planned to ask him three questions to elicit that he was addressing questions in 2019 in response to Ms Carroll’s claims in a memoir that he raped her and that he did not intend his statements to harm Ms Carroll.

“I want to know everything he’s going to say,” Judge Kaplan told Ms Habba, who said Mr Trump would also say that he stood by a deposition in October 2022.